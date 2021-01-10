Winter Weather Tools

LIST: East Texas businesses closing, delaying hours due to winter weather

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Some businesses in East Texas and in Smith County will be closing and delaying hours due to the winter weather.

Smith County offices will be delaying their open from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.

City of Henderson offices delayed opening Monday at 12 p.m.

City of Tyler will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Texas Oncology in Palestine opening at 10 a.m.

All UT Health East Texas physicians clinics will delay opening until noon Monday.

City of Jacksonville will delay opening until 10:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.

Stone School of Massage is closed Jan. 11.

