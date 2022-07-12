EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Some trash pickup times across East Texas have been changed due to high temperatures in an effort to help employees in the extreme heat.

Republic Services has changed all of its routes to start at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. from July 11 to September 1. Heat safety is important for their employees who work eight to nine-hour shifts in the heat.

Below are the affected cities:

Alto (every Tuesday)

Bullard

Gladewater

Jacksonville

Marshall

Mineola

Mount Pleasant

Troup

White Oak

Whitehouse

