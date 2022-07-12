EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Some trash pickup times across East Texas have been changed due to high temperatures in an effort to help employees in the extreme heat.
Republic Services has changed all of its routes to start at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. from July 11 to September 1. Heat safety is important for their employees who work eight to nine-hour shifts in the heat.
Below are the affected cities:
- Alto (every Tuesday)
- Bullard
- Gladewater
- Jacksonville
- Marshall
- Mineola
- Mount Pleasant
- Troup
- White Oak
- Whitehouse
Republic Services to cities:
“Republic Services values safety for its employees and customers as our #1 priority and it is an absolute in the world we live today. The latest heat wave has already taken a toll on our men and women in the field running eight and nine-hour routes in 100-degree temps to serve the citizens in your city and at the same time battling labor shortages. We are asking for a variance in the contract from Monday, July 11 until September 1 to begin picking up trash at 6 a.m. this will only affect the first approximately 75-80 homes at the beginning of each route which most of these customers, because they are always first on the route every week puts their trash out the night before anyway.”Republic Services