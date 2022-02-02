(KETK) – Several county and city offices across East Texas have closed due to inclement winter weather. Below is a list of closures.

Arp

The Arp City Hall will close at noon on Feb. 3 and remain closed on Feb. 4, due to expected winter weather.

Gun Barrel City

The Gun Barrel City Hall will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, due to winter weather.

Smith County

Smith County Offices will be closed Feb. 3, due to expected winter weather.

“I have assessed the weather situation and believe it prudent to close all non-emergency county facilities for the entire day on Thursday, February 3, 2022,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “Stay home, stay safe, and stay warm. We will reevaluate the weather conditions tomorrow and provide further updates regarding plans for Friday.”

According to the release, unless specifically stated, any closings or delays do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations.

“The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow,” stated the release.

General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:

Smith County Courthouse

Smith County Annex Building

Cotton Belt Building

Road and Bridge

Animal Control and Shelter

Elections Administration Office

Veteran Services Office

Facility Services Office

Smith County facilities that are not listed above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective elected or appointed official.

For updated information visit the county’s website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Wood County

The Wood County Courthouse and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the incoming winter weather in the East Texas area, according to a news release.