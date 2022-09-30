TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area.

The following counties have burn bans:

Cherokee County

Houston County

Polk County

Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any wildfires.

Two storage buildings and three trailers were also destroyed in a fire on Thursday in Rusk County. Officials said the fire spread after someone was burning brush.