LIST: East Texas events to keep your family busy up until Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The countdown to Christmas is on and several holiday events will be happening in the East Texas area in lead up to the big day.

Week 1: Dec. 12-18

Sunday

Tyler

Green Acres Baptist Church will have a Noel Christmas program featuring the Celebration Choir and Orchestra, the Elevate Middle School Choir, Praise Alive High School Choir, and Vertical Praise and Alpha Chi ensembles. The event will be held twice Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Longview

First United Methodist Church of Longview, Texas will be gathered at 400 N Fredonia St. from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. for Christmas cards, cupcakes and carols. The event is a family night for all ages to create Christmas cards for nursing home residents.

Monday

Tyler

Green Acres Baptist Church will have a Noel Christmas program featuring the Celebration Choir and Orchestra, the Elevate Middle School Choir, Praise Alive High School Choir, and Vertical Praise and Alpha Chi ensembles. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Lufkin

Lufkin Parks and Recreation will have their 2nd annual Light Up Lufkin Christmas Convoy at Kit McConico Park at 6 p.m. There will be milk and cookies and Santa!

Wednesday

Tyler

Texas Special Children’s Projects will have their annual free Christmas event for the special needs children and adults of Tyler and the surrounding areas. The event is also free and open to all special needs caregivers, parents, guardians as well as immediate family members. There will be Christmas goodies, a DJ, and a visit from Santa who will be passing out small gifts and stockings. The event will be held at The Meet Place at 1301 W Erwin Street in downtown Tyler. For more information, people can call TSCP’s corporate office at 903-236-7300

Kilgore

Christ the King Catholic Church will have a Christmas concert in the parish halls and will feature Christmas carols in both English and Spanish.

Lufkin

Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin will be giving away free diapers and other baby items to families with children under 36 months. The event will be at 401 Gaslight Blvd. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can call 936-632-9292 for an appointment.

Nacogdoches

Macklemore’s Ale House & Bistro will have Tacky Christmas Caroloke at 2304 North St. starting at 7 p.m. The event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be prizes for first, second and third places for the tackiest sweater. There is a $5 donation at the door.

Chandler

Faith Baptist Church will have a youth Christmas party at 268 S. Braod St. from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be food games, caroling, a crazy sock excahnge and more. Everyone is asked to bring their bible along with one wrapped pair of crazy socks.

Thursday

Longview

Jake’s Goodtime Emporium will have Christmas caroling from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 600 E Fairmont St.

Friday

Tyler

The Youth Department of New Creations Teaching Ministries Church of God in Christ will have a Christmas program at 3112 Carden Ln. from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Longview

Thrive at New Covenant Church will be hosting a Christmas party. The event will be at I20 and FM 2087 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Simply bring a wrapped $10 Christmas ornament for the gift exchange.

Lufkin

The Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin will have a Celtic Angels Christmas at the Pines Lufkin at 113 S. 1st St. at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Tyler

Christmas Under the Bridge 2021 – Hunger For Love will have a celebration with live music, a living nativity, refreshments, fun and games, tables and booths, and Santa’s Toy Tent. The event will be hosted at 300 E Valentine St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ETX Brewing Co at 221 S. Broadway Ave. will have their 5th annual ugly sweater and Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be fun and prizes. The contest judging will begin at 9 p.m. There is no entry fee. There will be live music featuring the Kim Donnette band.

Longview

Holy Truth Ministries will have a Christmas Praise & PJ’s party for the holidays. They will be giving away pajamas for kids ages 2-10. The event will be at 4:45 p.m. at 512 W Luckett St. There are limited quantities available and a child must be present.

Nacogdoches

Lumberjack Harley-Davidson will have a holiday sweater get together from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2518 NW Stallings Dr. There will be a $100 cash prize for the best ugly sweater.

Athens

Athens First United Methodist Church will have a celebrationg in music and fellowship with choral and solo arrangements backed by an orchestra and ringing of bells at 7 p.m. at 225 Lovers Ln.

Week 2: Dec. 19-25

Sunday

Kilgore

First Pentecostal Church of Kilgore will have a Kids Christmas Program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 516 Fritz Swanson Rd.

Lindale

Brisket Love Barbecue and Icehouse will have a Honky Tonk Christmas featuring Curtis Grimes and other specials guests starting at 6 p.m. at 15338 FM 849.

Monday

Longview

Sugar Sugar Beauty Haus will have their inaugural Christmas party at 115 E. Tyler Ave. at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Palestine

The Texas Theatre will have their 18th annual community event with a Christmas Carols sing-along. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the singing starts at 7 p.m. The event is free.

Wednesday

Tyler

LifePoint Fellowship Church will have a candlelight service with cookies, hot chocolate, music and a short message. The event will be at 13973 State Highway 64 W. and will start at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve events

Tyler

Southern Oaks Baptist Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. at 601 E. Amherst Dr.

Longview

St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church will have communion and candlelight worship at 6 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Fredonia Hill Baptist Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. at 1711 South St.

Lufkin