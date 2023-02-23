TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has compiled a list of local places hosting fish frys for lent season in 2023.

Know of any fish frys we didn’t list? Send us a tip here.

BULLARD

Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. located at 2340 FM 346 North Bullard.

FLINT

St. Mary Magdalene is allowing people to pre-order for their Lenten Fish Frys on Feb. 24, March 24 and March 31. Adult meals are $12 and kid meals are $5. You can order online by visiting www.catholicflint.org/fishfry.

LIVINGSTON

Every Friday from Feb. 24 to Mar. 31 between the hours of 4-7 p.m., the Livingston Knights of Columbus will be selling fish fry dinners, dine-in or to-go, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2590 U.S. Hwy 190 in Livingston. The large will be $12 and the small will be $8 and will include fried fish, salad, fries, dessert and a drink.

LONGVIEW

Outlaws Longview Bar will be hosting a Fish Fry on Feb. 25 where there will be live music, door prizes and a raffle for a $250 Visa gift card and more.

LUFKIN

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, April 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plates will be $10 and part of the proceeds will benefit the Monastery of the Infant Jesus.