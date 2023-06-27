A fourth of July firework display above a forest park, people seated on the lawn watching.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Each year, towns across East Texas celebrate a variety of events for the Fourth of July.

Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but celebrations start as early as the weekend before.

Below is a list of events open to the public. If you know of an event not listed below, please email details to tips@ketk.com and it could be added.

Athens

Sunday, July 2 at 5 p.m. – The City of Athens will host The Fireworks at the Fisheries Center. There will be food vendors, fishing and fireworks.

Ben Wheeler

Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Turkey Creek RV Park will be hosting Ben Wheeler’s July 4th Celebration. There will be food, live music by the Wesley Pruitt Band, a car show and bounce houses.

Big Sandy

Tuesday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. – Big Sandy City Park will host a July 4th Celebration. There will be a parade and fireworks.

Bullard

Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Bullard High School will host Blast Over Bullard. There are plans for activities for all ages, games, local retail vendors, food vendors and live music leading up the big fireworks show.

Crockett

Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. – The Crockett Civic Center will host the Freedom Over Crockett Independence Day Celebration. Hosted by the City of Crockett and the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kilgore

Tuesday, July 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Kilgore City Park will host Fourth of July Extravaganza. There will be a performance by The Jukebox Heroes. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Longview

Tuesday, July 4 starting at 4 p.m. – The City of Longview will host the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Longview Convention Complex. There will be eating contests, a car show, cornhole tournament, live music and fireworks.

Lufkin

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk – Ellen Trout Zoo will host the City of Lufkin July 4th Celebration. There will be vendors, family fun and food trucks.

Nacogdoches

Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. – Festival Park will host Nacogdoches Freedom Fest. There will be games, contests, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

Palestine

Saturday, July 1 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Lake Palestine will host the Independence Day Festival at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine. There will be food trucks, lake access, beach volleyball, vendors, fireworks and ‘DJs on the beach.’

Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m. – Montalba Baptist Church will host Music & Fireworks. There will be snow cones and fireworks begin at dark.

Panola County

Saturday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Lake Murvaul will host Panola County Fourth of July Celebration. There will be food for purchase, live music, a kids zone, boat parade and fireworks.

Rusk

Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. – Christ Cowboy Church will be hosting a 4th of July Celebration. There will be water activities, live music from Christian duo ‘Branded’ and fried fish for the first 500 people.

Tyler

Saturday, July 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. – Lake Tyler Marina is hosting the 4th of July Weekend Blowout Party.

Monday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show. There will be live music by ‘6 Miles to Mixton’ and an illusionist, Joe Schmidt.

Tuesday, July 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Bergfeld Park will host the 6th Annual Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil’ Firecracker Kids Dash. The event is sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.

Tuesday, July 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. – The City of Tyler will host the July 4th Celebration at Lindsey Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music, and fireworks at dark.

Winona