TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Each year, towns across East Texas celebrate a variety of events for the Fourth of July.

Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but celebrations start as early as the weekend before.

Below is a list of events open to the public. If you know of an event not listed below, please email details to tips@ketk.com and it could be added.

Athens

Ben Wheeler

  • Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Turkey Creek RV Park will be hosting Ben Wheeler’s July 4th Celebration. There will be food, live music by the Wesley Pruitt Band, a car show and bounce houses. 

Big Sandy

  • Tuesday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. – Big Sandy City Park will host a July 4th Celebration. There will be a parade and fireworks.

Bullard

  • Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Bullard High School will host Blast Over Bullard.  There are plans for activities for all ages, games, local retail vendors, food vendors and live music leading up the big fireworks show.

Crockett

Kilgore

  • Tuesday, July 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Kilgore City Park will host Fourth of July Extravaganza. There will be a performance by The Jukebox Heroes. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. 

Longview

  • Tuesday, July 4 starting at 4 p.m. – The City of Longview will host the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Longview Convention Complex. There will be eating contests, a car show, cornhole tournament, live music and fireworks.

Lufkin

Nacogdoches

  • Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. – Festival Park will host Nacogdoches Freedom Fest. There will be games, contests, food trucks and fireworks at dusk. 

Palestine

  • Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m. – Montalba Baptist Church will host Music & Fireworks. There will be snow cones and fireworks begin at dark.

Panola County 

Rusk

  • Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. – Christ Cowboy Church will be hosting a 4th of July Celebration. There will be water activities, live music from Christian duo ‘Branded’ and fried fish for the first 500 people. 

Tyler

  • Tuesday, July 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. – The City of Tyler will host the July 4th Celebration at Lindsey Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music, and fireworks at dark. 

Winona

  • Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Winona First Baptist Church will be hosting the Annual July 4th Fireworks Display. There will be a car show and vendor set up is free.