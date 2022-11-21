TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Seven East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety grades for fall 2022, up from five in the spring.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that aims to save lives by evaluating hospitals based on the performance of harm prevention systems and the hospital’s amount of errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Each hospital is given a numerical score that is then converted into an letter grade of A, B, C or D with “A” being the safest.

The the group’s website has detailed breakdowns of each hospital’s ratings. Click here to view Spring 2022’s ratings.

ATHENS:

UT Health Athens – A

HENDERSON:

UT Health Henderson – A

JACKSONVILLE:

UT Health Jacksonville – B

LIVINGSTON:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – B

LONGVIEW:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – B

Longview Regional Medical Center – B

LUFKIN:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center – A

MARSHALL:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall – C

MOUNT PLEASANT:

Titus County Hospital District – Titus County Regional Medical Center – A

NACOGDOCHES:

Nacogdoches Medical Center – A

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – D

PALESTINE:

Palestine Regional Medical Center East – C

SULPHUR SPRINGS:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs – B

TYLER:

UT Health Tyler – B

UT Health North Campus Tyler – A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – A

TEXARKANA:

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – B

Wadley Regional Medical Center – B

NOTE: Not all hospitals are eligible to be graded since some hospitals do not have enough publicly available data.