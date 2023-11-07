TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eight East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety ratings for spring 2023, which is up from five “A” ratings in the fall of 2023.

The Leapfrog Group is a non-profit group that evaluates hospitals twice a year based on their harm prevention systems, the hospital’s amount of errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

All the hospitals reviewed are given ratings of A, B, C, D or F with “A” being the safest.

The Leapfrog Group website allows users to search for individual hospitals and see why they were given their respective rating.

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Lufkin improved from a having a “C” rating in the spring of 2023 to having an “A” rating this fall.

“Excellence and collaboration are two of our core values here at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. Our pursuit of these values every day are instrumental in our community to provide the very highest quality of care to the people of East Texas,” said Monte Bostwick, East Texas market president for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. “We appreciate The Leapfrog Group’s “A” rating as a confirmation of that commitment for both our Lufkin and Livingston hospitals.”

Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin

Here’s KETK’s list of East Texas hospitals and their fall 2023 rankings:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – A

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – A

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview – A

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall – B

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital– Sulphur Springs – A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler – A

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – B

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta – B

Longview Regional Medical Center – A

Nacogdoches Medical Center – C

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – D

Palestine Regional Medical Center-East – C

Titus County Hospital District dba Titus Regional Medical Center – B

UT Health Athens- B

UT Health Henderson – A

UT Health Jacksonville – C

UT Health Tyler – B

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana) – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center – A

To see all their ratings visit the Leapfrog Group online.