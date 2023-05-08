TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Five East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety grades for spring 2023.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that aims to save lives by evaluating hospitals based on the performance of harm prevention systems and the hospital’s amount of errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Each hospital is given a numerical score that is then converted into a letter grade of A, B, C or D with “A” being the safest.

The group’s website has detailed breakdowns of each hospital’s ratings. Click here to view Spring 2023’s ratings.

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – C

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview – B

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall – C

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler – B

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs – A

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – C

Longview Regional Medical Center – A

Nacogdoches Medical Center – B

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – F

Palestine Regional Medical Center-East – C

Titus Regional Medical Center – C

UT Health Athens- A

UT Health Henderson – A

UT Health Jacksonville – C

UT Health Tyler – A

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana) – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center – B

NOTE: Not all hospitals are eligible to be graded since some hospitals do not have enough publicly available data.