LIST: East Texas hospitals safety grades released for Fall 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Safety grades for hospitals nationwide are out, and no East Texas hospitals received a failing grade for fall 2020.

Rated on an A-F scale, Leapfrog hospital safety grades are based on a variety of factors including:

infections

problems with surgery

practices to prevent errors

safety problems

doctors

nurses

hospital staff

For the fall 2020 cumulative state rankings, Texas came in at number 13. Six East Texas hospitals were given A’s, five were given B’s and five were given C’s.

ATHENS:

UT Health Athens – B

JACKSONVILLE:

UT Health Jacksonville – A

LIVINGSTON:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – C

LONGVIEW:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – B

Longview Regional Medical Center – C

LUFKIN:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center – C

MARSHALL:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall – A

MOUNT PLEASANT:

Titus County Hospital District – Titus County Regional Medical Center – C

NACOGDOCHES:

Nacogdoches Medical Center – A

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – B

PALESTINE:

Palestine Regional Medical Center East – B

SULPHUR SPRINGS:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs – A

TYLER:

UT Health Tyler – A

UT Health North Campus Tyler – A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – B

TEXARKANA:

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – B

Wadley Regional Medical Center – C

NOTE: Not every hospital was eligible for a ranking. Safety grades were not available for any of the following categories: