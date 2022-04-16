TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While it’s not a federal holiday, last-minute errands on Easter Sunday 2022 may get tricky if you don’t do your homework.
For some big-name businesses, Sunday will mean normal operating hours, while others will modify their schedules or close completely.
Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most banks, government buildings and schools will be closed as usual. The United States Postal Service doesn’t observe Easter as a holiday, so service will continue as normal, but your local post office may close on Sundays.
Most fast-food and casual restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Sizzler and others will be open, but hours may change for the holiday. Malls, however, often close on Easter, so you may want to double-check your local shopping center’s hours on Sunday.
When it comes to notable stores and restaurants, here are some closed on Easter Sunday in case you need to hop in for a bite or to pick up a few dozen eggs:
CLOSED ON EASTER:
- ALDI
- At Home
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar Tree
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lidl
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Publix
- Ross Dress for Less
- Sam’s Club
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
East Texas Businesses
- Uptown Cheapskate (Tyler)
- Broadway Square Mall (Tyler)
- Clothes Mentor (Tyler)
- A Nimble Thimble (Tyler)
- Adventures in Learning (Tyler)
- The House of Wynne (Tyler)
- Natural Grocers
- Gifts of Grace Resale Store (Longview)
- Brick Street Antiques and Collectables (Nacogdoches)
- Decades Downtown (Nacogdoches)
- Giddy Up Glamour Boutique (Nacogdoches)