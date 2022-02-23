TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the temperatures drop, some roads in East Texas have iced over.

KETK has come up with a list of roads that have icy conditions.

These conditions can make driving dangerous and East Texans should avoid these areas. This list will be continuously updated throughout the day as the storm moves further south.

To check if roads near you have ice, check out drivetexas.org.

HENDERSON COUNTY

US 175 from Eustace to Dallas

HOPKINS COUNTY

Sulphur Springs State Highway 19

RAINS COUNTY

FM 515 over Lake Fork

SMITH COUNTY

State Highway 155 from Dogwood to Coffee City

VAN ZANDT COUNTY