TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the temperatures drop, some roads in East Texas have iced over.
KETK has come up with a list of roads that have icy conditions.
These conditions can make driving dangerous and East Texans should avoid these areas. This list will be continuously updated throughout the day as the storm moves further south.
To check if roads near you have ice, check out drivetexas.org.
HENDERSON COUNTY
- US 175 from Eustace to Dallas
HOPKINS COUNTY
- Sulphur Springs State Highway 19
RAINS COUNTY
- FM 515 over Lake Fork
SMITH COUNTY
- State Highway 155 from Dogwood to Coffee City
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- I-20 from Myrtle Springs to Wentworth
- State Highway 198 in Mabank