LIST: East Texas schools closing due to COVID-19, illness

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools in the East Texas area have closed and or will be learning online due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19.

Some schools such as Gary ISD and Promise Academy have implemented new COVID guidelines.

KETK has come up with a list of schools that will be closed and or switching to online classes this week due to COVID-19 or other circumstances.

COVID-19 Closures

Gary ISD– Closed this week until Jan. 17

Gary ISD in Panola County has closed their campuses due to COVID-19 cases affecting staff and students.

Gary ISD Superintendent Todd Greer said the district is doing this to prevent the virus from spreading.

“This closure will provide for the safety of our students and staff; as well as to make certain that we have appropriate staff available for the campus,” said Greer.

Administrators will make sure that all buildings are cleaned before students return to school on Jan. 17. Students will still continue their classes remotely through online and paper activities that are being sent home on Monday. All activities must be completed and turned in on Jan. 17.

“If at any point, you need assistance helping your child complete the work, you may call the campus or email your teachers who will be available to help you through the regular school hours,” wrote Gary ISD.

The district will be closed Jan. 11- Jan. 14.

The district’s situation could change, so parents should be on the look out for updated information. Gary ISD also requested for parents to quarantine their children and check for COVID-19 symptoms. If your child should test positive for COVID-19, please contact the campus or email your principal for attendance purposes.

Promise Academy in Tyler: closed this week until Jan. 18

Sarah Cumming, Head of School, said more than 30% of students were absent on Monday. One student tested positive for COVID-19 and others are quarantining because family members tested positive.

The school is also closing to deep clean their facility.

“Thankfully, this isn’t a school outbreak, and we will close today at the end of the day in an effort to prevent school-based spread from beginning,” said Cumming.

Closures due to illness

Pewitt Elementary: closed Jan. 10- Jan. 12 due to staff illness.

Pewitt Elementary will be closed throughout the whole week due to staff illnesses. Classes will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Chapel Hill ISD campuses in Mount Pleasant: Closed Jan. 12- Jan. 14 due to staff illness.

Students should speak with sponsors and coaches regarding extracurricular activities.