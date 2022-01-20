LIST: East Texas schools closing this week

FILE – A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools in the East Texas area have closed and or will be learning online due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19.

See the full list below:

This is a story that is being constantly updated. Please check back for updates.

Leverett’s Chapel ISD: Closed until Jan. 24

Leverett’s Chapel ISD will be closed for the rest of the week. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 24.

A note from the superintendent said, “During this closure, the school will get a deep cleaning. I apologize for the inconvenience this may cause but we need everyone to get better so the school can get back to normal. An automated all-call phone call will be sent out at some point today to notify you of this information as well.”

Palestine ISD: Closed until Jan. 21

“[On Wednesday], we had almost 20 staff members absent from the high school due to Covid quarantine. As of 9 a.m. yesterday, we had 23, and the number was growing. We have been using our substitute teachers mostly at the other campuses to keep our youngest students in school, so we are just not able to keep up with demand at the high school. We are making sure that high school students have academic material at home for the next two days and look to return our high school students to in-person learning on Monday. We will also continue providing breakfast and lunch to any high school student who wants it tomorrow and Friday.”

Whitehouse ISD: Closed until Jan. 24

Whitehouse ISD announced that school will be canceled until Jan. 24 due to a lack of appropriate staffing. All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled throughout the temporary closure.

The district reminded everyone in a statement that their COVID rapid testing center remains open for any WISD student or staff from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 106 Wildcat Drive.