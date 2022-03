TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas schools are having a late start on Tuesday due to severe storms and possible flash flooding that could affect the area on Monday.

Alto ISD: Will start at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Corrigan-Camden ISD: School will be delayed by two hours on Tuesday. Buses will also run two hours later than usual.

Onalaska ISD: School will be delayed by two hours.