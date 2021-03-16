LIST: East Texas St. Patrick’s Day events, freebies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Need something to do on St. Patrick’s Day? KETK has you covered.

Here is a list of events that will be happening in East Texas:

TYLER

1836 Texas Kitchen will host a free St. Patrick’s Day Party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The party will be filled with drink, food specials, music and more.

Times Square Cinema will have all-day happy hour and green beer starting at noon.

Where’s Rufus doors will open at noon on Wednesday and will have no cover charge. There will be green beer and a DJ coming in 6 p.m. till midnight.

LINDALE

Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse will have a mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The event will have a business card drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Green beer and appetizers will be available.

LONGVIEW

Nip-it Golf will give people the opportunity to win two hours of free golf. Customers must wear the most outrageous outfit to win. Photos will be taken and no purchase will be necessary for the winner.

In addition to possible two-hour free golf, customers can receive 10% off a purchase, excluding golf equipment, if they wear St. Patrick’s Day themed outer wear. The savings include, tee time, food and beverage.

Sean Christopher will perform a free show at Lil Tavern. The show will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ‘

Louis Morgan #4 Pharmacy, Gifts, and More will partner with Carter BloodCare on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Streetlicious and Edible Art will be there with food. The event will have several door prizes from local businesses.

Alpine Target Golf Center will have the Toptracer 4 Man Scramble. Golfers can play St. Andrews in the Toptracer virtual tournament with $20 a head.

Darby Warren and his band will play at 6 p.m. Jimmy’s Kitchen will serve fried catfish and burgers.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

NACOGDOCHES

Front Porch Distillery will serve specialty drinks and the Chambers Smokehouse food truck.

As of this writing, music for the even has yet to be announced.

The Front Porch Distillery said that they are a pet and family friendly venue.

White Farmhouse Baking Co. will have a St. Patrick’s Day pop-up.

The pop-up will have single cookies, mini packs, cupcakes and macarons. The event will take place on the front porch and will be self-serve.

Payment will be accepted by putting cash in the jar and sending a mobile payment via venmo or PayPal.

Guests cannot park in front of the house or block the road because according to the company, the road is only big enough for one car at a time. Guests can park along the fence in the grass, the driveway or across the street at the school.

MCDONALDS

The Shamrock Shake has returned as well as the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The green duo will be available at all participating locations and will be available through St. Patrick’s Day.