LIST: Fourth of July events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Looking for something to do to celebrate the Fourth of July?

KETK has come up with list of events that are happening in East Texas for Fourth of July and Independence Day celebrations.

JULY 3RD EVENTS

BULLARD

Bullard High School will host Blast over Bullard at 5 p.m. the high school located at 1216 S Houston St. The event is free and there will be activities for all ages, games, local retail vendors and food vendors.

NACOGDOCHES

On Saturday, Nacogdoches will have their Freedom Fest at 5 p.m. at the Festival Park in downtown Nacogdoches. There will be music, food vendors, bounce houses, and fireworks.

TYLER

Spring Baptist Church in Tyler, located at 17002 US 69 will have a Camp Gladiator Fourth of July workout from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. After the workout attendees will be treated to Kona Ice, Get N Gear Nutrition and Complete Nutrition. Anyone and everyone is welcome.

Bergfeld Park at 1510 S College Ave will have a Freedom Fighter 5K and Firecracker Kids Dash from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. All runners will receive a shirt and finisher medal if they register for the event. There will also be a virtual sleep-in option for those who to show support but aren’t quite ready to gather in a group just yet.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate America with an Independence Day fireworks show. There will be games, food vendors, and activity houses. The event will be at 13590 St. Hwy 110 South and parking will open at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 4TH EVENTS

ATHENS

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, located at 5550 FM 2495 will have fireworks at the fishery. Free admission will begin at 5 p.m. with the Angler’s Pavilion open to borrow poles until 8:30 p.m. The firework show will start just after 9 p.m. Vendors including Kona Ice will attend with more treats for sale. There is is no fishing license needed and people are welcome to bring their own poles and bait. Hooks must be single, barbless or barbs smashed. People cannot use freshwater organisms or cut bait. Pets tobacco and alcohol are not allowed on the premises.

FLINT

Bella Vista Beach Club in Flint will have a 4th of July celebration. The beach club located at 22525 Hwy 155 S. will have a fireworks show, food trucks, valet parking, beach and lake access, an Aerial Performer, DJs, live music and beach volleyball. General admission is $20 which includes all of the outside area. VIP tickets are $55 which include the whole property, and inside the venue with air conditioning, complimentary beer, wine, margaritas and food. Children under 18 are $10 and children under 5 are free. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Military and first responders will be upgraded to VIP tickets with proper ID. The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends at sunset with the fireworks show.

TYLER

At Rose Rudman Park there will be a Fourth of July 17.76 run at 5 a.m. The path will start at Rose Rudman crossing through Grande Boulevard to FRESH by Brookshire’s to Legacy Trails, to Gresham and then back at Rose Rudman.

Central Baptist Church will have a free 4th of JULY GRILL OUT at 1343 E Grande Blvd. following their morning service at 12:15 p.m. Their will be burgers, hot dogs, desserts, games, water slides and much more.

Marvin United Methodist Church will have a free patriotic concert at 300 W Erwin St. that will be at 4 p.m. There will be a patriotic sing-along, readings, new music and old favorites

The Tyler Parks and Recreation and the city of Tyler will have a Fourth of July celebration at Lindsey Park. The event will be at 2 p.m. and the firework show will begin after dark around 9 p.m.

New Harmony Baptist Church will have free a Fourth of July celebration at 10251 FM 724 at 4 p.m. There will be activities, food, a homemade ice cream contest, face painting, a watermelon contests and a firework show at the end of the day.

The Tyler Athletic Swim Club will have a Fourth of July celebration at 2767 Oak Creek Blvd. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will have food and drinks, live music and bingo by the pool as well as a July 4th Ping Pong tournament.

LONGVIEW

The First United Methodist Church of Longview will have a Fourth of July service with a hamburger lunch afterwards at 10:45 a.m. at 400 N. Fredonia St.

Gorman McCracken Volkswagen will have a Fourth of July Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will have include food trucks, awards for the best car in the show and music.

St. Andrew Presbyterian in Longview will have a potluck luncheon. Worship and church service will be at 10 a.m.

LUFKIN

The Ellen Trout Zoo fireworks show starting at 4 p.m. at 402 Zoo Circle. There will be free admission, vendors, live music and more.

On July 4, there will be magic tournaments at Joker’s Dugout at 4600 Medford Drive at 11 a.m. There will be a fee $10 entry free and cards must be a combination of red, white and blue. There will be prizes for first and second place

The Pine Valley Raceway at 3427 FM 2497 will have a Houston Sky Lantern Festival for Fourth of July. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those who want to attend will need a parking pass. There will not be a shuttle service. Parking will not be guaranteed without a pass.

NACOGDOCHES