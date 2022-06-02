TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools and programs will be offering free food over the summer through initiatives that help feed children.
The East Texas Food Bank will provide breakfasts and/or lunches to children at a variety of locations throughout the area. The meal will be free to children 18 years of age or younger. There will be no need to register and no proof of income will be required.
If we missed any send us free summer food programs to ketk.com/report-it.
Carthage
- Carthage Libby School – 425 Davis St.
- Open Monday through Thursday from June 7 – July 28
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Tuner Alumni – 1023 MLK Blvd
- Open Monday through Thursday from June 7 – July 28
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Crockett
- Crockett Early Childhood Center – 1300 MLK Blvd.
- Open Monday through Thursday from May 31 – June 24
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.
- Crockett Elementary School – 1400 SW Loop 304
- Open Monday through Thursday from May 31 – June 24
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Kilgore
- Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore – 724 Harris St.
- Open Monday through Friday from June 7 – July 29
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Hawkins
- Jarvis Christian College – Hwy. 80E Private Rd. 7631
- Open Monday through Thursday from June 7 – Aug. 5
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Lindale
- Bigmama’s Love Arc – 1414 S. Main Suite 10
- Open Monday through Friday from May 31 – Aug. 12
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Longview
- Woodland Hills @ Mason Creek – 14206 FM 968 W.
- Open Monday through Friday from June 13 – Aug. 12
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Mabank
- Tri-County Library – 132 E. Market St.
- Open Tuesday through Friday from June 7 – Aug. 12
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Marshall
- Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines – Carlile Teen Center – 1500 Positive Place
- Open Monday through Friday from June 7 – July 29
- Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Mineola
- McFarland Community Center – 708 S. Stone St.
- Open Monday through Friday from June 13 – Aug. 12
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Mount Pleasant
- Ignite Youth Club – 1125 N. Jefferson
- Open Monday through Friday from June 1 – Aug. 5
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Quitman
- Quitman Public Library – 202 East Goode St.
- Open Tuesday through Friday from June 8-30
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tyler
- Andrews Park – 1358 E. Richards St.
- Open Monday through Thursday from June 6 – Aug. 12
- Lunch: 12-12:45 p.m.
- Emmett J. Scott Park – 1710 N. Confederate Ave.
- Open Monday through Friday from June 14 – Aug. 5
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Glass Recreation Center – 501 W 32nd St.
- Open Monday through Thursday from June 13 – Aug. 5
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- P.T. Cole Park – 1001 S. Vine
- Open Monday through Friday from June 14 – Aug. 5
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Rose Valley Apartments – 1077 N. Northwest Loop 323
- Open Monday through Friday from June 7 – Aug. 12
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Suitcase For Life, Inc. – 1520 N. Dargan St.
- Open Monday through Friday from June 1 – Aug. 12
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Waskom
- Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines-Waskom – 225 School Ave.
- Open Monday through Friday from May 31 – July 29
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Whitehouse
- The REC – 301 Terry St.
- Open Monday through Friday from June 7 – Aug. 12
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Wills Point
- Wills Point Primary – 447 Terrace Dr.
- Open Monday through Thursday from June 6-30
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Wills Poing Primary (2nd Session) – 447 Terrace Dr.
- Open Monday through Thursday from July 11-21
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Several school districts will also provide food programs throughout the summer. Parents can check with their local school district online to see if they will be providing free meals. To find free meals for kids this summer, East Texans can text the word “FOOD” to 304-304 to find a local program serving free meals, according to the No Kid Hungry, Texas Chapter.