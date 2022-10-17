TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the spookiest time of the year. If you’re looking for fall and Halloween related activities happening in East Texas to attend with your family, see the list below.
Gladewater
Gladewater Emergency Services Fall Fest 2022
When: Oct. 22: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Broadway Campus Playground
Information: There will be games, prizes, candy, raffles and food.
Livingston
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 28: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 1733 North Washington Avenue
Kilgore
Trick or Treat
When: Oct. 31: 4-6 p.m.
Where: East Main Street and Rusk Street
Information: This has been a tradition in the city since 1986.
Winona
Trick or Treat Spooktacular 1 at Stillwater RV Resort
When: Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: 11684 Barber Road
Information: There will be trick or treating, a spooky hayride, a haunted house and more.
Arp
City of Arp Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.
Where: South Main Street
Information: Families can wear their spooktacular costumes and get candy.
Athens
Halloween at the Hatchery
When: Oct. 28: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center 2495 Farm to Market Road
Information: Come trick-or-treat at the Hatchery. It is $1 per person.
Bullard
Bullard Community Trunk-Or-Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bullard Church of Christ in Bullard at 201 Main Street.
Cost: Free
Information: There will be candy and community for everyone.
Canton
Trick or Treat on the Farm @ Yesterland Farms
When: Oct. 28-30
Where: Yesterland Farms, 15410 Interstate 20, Canton, TX 75103
Admission: Online: $29.95, At the gate: $34.95, children under two receive complimentary admission. Group rate admission, which requires 15 or more guests, costs $20.95 online only. Group rate super admission costs $40.95 online only.
Information: Kids can go dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and trick or treat around the farm. Kids will be given a scavenger hunt with clues to receive candy.
Yesterland Spooktacular Nights
Location: 15410 Interstate 20 Canton, TX 75103
Time and Dates: Open from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6 on Fridays and Saturdays from dark to 10 p.m.
Admission: Online: $29.95, At the gate: $34.95, children under two receive complimentary admission. Group rate admission, which requires 15 or more guests, costs $20.95 online only. Group rate super admission costs $40.95 online only.
Information: Yesterland Spooktacular Nights have fireworks, the amazement part, vertigo vortex, goblin glow, zombie paintball, Chuckles funhouse and a creepy corn maze. For a list of these attractions rated on the scare-o-meter, click here.
Henderson
Public Safety Fun Night
When: Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station at 401 West Main Street
Information: Come celebrate Halloween with the Henderson Fire Department and Police Department.
Longview
Trick or Treat Halloween Carnival
When: Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.
Where: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 303 HG Mosley Parkway 75604
Information: There will be a “Walk By” style pet costume contest. It is $5 to enter each category. People can win up to $100 in cash.
Candy Crawl
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.
Where: Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Rd Ofc, Longview, TX 75605
Information: Children will be able to trick-or-treat around the shopping center.
Lufkin
FBC Lufkin Halloween Block Party
When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 East Bremond Ave, Lufkin, TX 75901
Information: First Baptist Church Lufkin is hosting a Halloween Block Party that will have lunch, candy, games and so much more!
Nacogdoches
Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Lumberjack Harley-Davidson, 2518 NW Stallings, Nacogdoches, TX, 75964
Information: The Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree will have fun for the entire family. There will be trick-or-treating for the kids, a $300 cash prize pumpkin carving contest, complimentary adult beverages (21 & up), and authentic tacos from an on site food vendor.
Tyler
TJC Trunk-Or-Treat & Baseball Game
When: Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Where: Mike Carter Field | TJC, Tyler
Cost: Free
There will be candy and games at 5 p.m. Then, the TJC Baseball team will play while wearing their spooky costumes.
UT Tyler Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Parking Lots 7-8 (around R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center area and exiting at the North Entrance)
Information: This will be a walk through event, and children will be able to receive lots of candy.
Pumpkin Patch @ Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church
When: Now until Oct. 31, M-F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. , Sat.: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. , Sun: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703
Additional Information: There will also be a train and candy.
Trunk or Treat at the SPCA of East Texas
When: Oct. 22: 10-12 p.m.
Where: Bossart Bark Park at 3393 Grande Boulevard
Information: There will be pet friendly treats, food trucks, a costume contest and prizes.
New Birth Fall Festival
When: Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Where: 805 N. Confederate Avenue 75702
Information: Join the New Birth Tyler Church for a block-party-styled fall festival! There will be free food, music, games, prizes and lots of candy.
Van
Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Van Healthcare at 201 South Oak Street
Whitehouse
Hill Creek Baptist Church Trunk Or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Hill Creek Baptist Church in Whitehouse at
Information: There will be games, treats and a pumpkin patch.
Jacksonville
Trunk or Treat in Downtown Jacksonville
When: Oct. 31
Where: Downtown Jacksonville
Information: There will be plenty of candy for all of the kids! People are encouraged to bring $1 or a canned good to help the HOPE & Crisis Center.
If we did not mention any events and you would like for them to be featured, click here.
