TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the spookiest time of the year. If you’re looking for fall and Halloween related activities happening in East Texas to attend with your family, see the list below.

Gladewater

Gladewater Emergency Services Fall Fest 2022

When: Oct. 22: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Broadway Campus Playground

Information: There will be games, prizes, candy, raffles and food.

Livingston

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 28: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 1733 North Washington Avenue

Kilgore

Trick or Treat

When: Oct. 31: 4-6 p.m.

Where: East Main Street and Rusk Street

Information: This has been a tradition in the city since 1986.

Winona

Trick or Treat Spooktacular 1 at Stillwater RV Resort

When: Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

Where: 11684 Barber Road

Information: There will be trick or treating, a spooky hayride, a haunted house and more.

Arp

City of Arp Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29: 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Where: South Main Street

Information: Families can wear their spooktacular costumes and get candy.

Athens

Halloween at the Hatchery

When: Oct. 28: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center 2495 Farm to Market Road

Information: Come trick-or-treat at the Hatchery. It is $1 per person.

Bullard

Bullard Community Trunk-Or-Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bullard Church of Christ in Bullard at 201 Main Street.

Cost: Free

Information: There will be candy and community for everyone.

Canton

When: Oct. 28-30

Where: Yesterland Farms, 15410 Interstate 20, Canton, TX 75103

Admission: Online: $29.95, At the gate: $34.95, children under two receive complimentary admission. Group rate admission, which requires 15 or more guests, costs $20.95 online only. Group rate super admission costs $40.95 online only.

Information: Kids can go dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and trick or treat around the farm. Kids will be given a scavenger hunt with clues to receive candy.

Location: 15410 Interstate 20 Canton, TX 75103

Time and Dates: Open from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6 on Fridays and Saturdays from dark to 10 p.m.

Information: Yesterland Spooktacular Nights have fireworks, the amazement part, vertigo vortex, goblin glow, zombie paintball, Chuckles funhouse and a creepy corn maze. For a list of these attractions rated on the scare-o-meter, click here.

Henderson

Public Safety Fun Night

When: Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.

Where: Central Fire Station at 401 West Main Street

Information: Come celebrate Halloween with the Henderson Fire Department and Police Department.

Longview

Trick or Treat Halloween Carnival

When: Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Where: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 303 HG Mosley Parkway 75604

Information: There will be a “Walk By” style pet costume contest. It is $5 to enter each category. People can win up to $100 in cash.

Candy Crawl

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.

Where: Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Rd Ofc, Longview, TX 75605

Information: Children will be able to trick-or-treat around the shopping center.

Lufkin

FBC Lufkin Halloween Block Party

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 East Bremond Ave, Lufkin, TX 75901

Information: First Baptist Church Lufkin is hosting a Halloween Block Party that will have lunch, candy, games and so much more!

Nacogdoches

Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Lumberjack Harley-Davidson, 2518 NW Stallings, Nacogdoches, TX, 75964

Information: The Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree will have fun for the entire family. There will be trick-or-treating for the kids, a $300 cash prize pumpkin carving contest, complimentary adult beverages (21 & up), and authentic tacos from an on site food vendor.

Tyler

TJC Trunk-Or-Treat & Baseball Game

When: Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: Mike Carter Field | TJC, Tyler

Cost: Free

There will be candy and games at 5 p.m. Then, the TJC Baseball team will play while wearing their spooky costumes.

UT Tyler Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Parking Lots 7-8 (around R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center area and exiting at the North Entrance)

Information: This will be a walk through event, and children will be able to receive lots of candy.

Pumpkin Patch @ Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church

When: Now until Oct. 31, M-F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. , Sat.: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. , Sun: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

Additional Information: There will also be a train and candy.

Trunk or Treat at the SPCA of East Texas

When: Oct. 22: 10-12 p.m.

Where: Bossart Bark Park at 3393 Grande Boulevard

Information: There will be pet friendly treats, food trucks, a costume contest and prizes.

New Birth Fall Festival

When: Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: 805 N. Confederate Avenue 75702

Information: Join the New Birth Tyler Church for a block-party-styled fall festival! There will be free food, music, games, prizes and lots of candy.

Van

Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Van Healthcare at 201 South Oak Street

Whitehouse

Hill Creek Baptist Church Trunk Or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hill Creek Baptist Church in Whitehouse at

Information: There will be games, treats and a pumpkin patch.

Jacksonville

Trunk or Treat in Downtown Jacksonville

When: Oct. 31

Where: Downtown Jacksonville

Information: There will be plenty of candy for all of the kids! People are encouraged to bring $1 or a canned good to help the HOPE & Crisis Center.

If we did not mention any events and you would like for them to be featured, click here.