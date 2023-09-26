TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As numerous haunted events begin to open their doors to the public, here is a rundown of the 2023 attractions to attend with family and friends.

Haunted Houses:

CANTON

Yesterland Farm– You can watch fireworks, play zombie paintball and take part of a creepy corn maze in the dark. Tickets: Online – $24.95 Gate- $34.95



DIANA

Zipline with the Zombies– Starting Oct. 1, you can zipline with zombies and experience “Creatures of the Night Tour” which include “Creatures Maze,” “Tomb of the Dead Mausoleum” and “Mysterious Gravity Defying Barn.” Reservations are required.

GARRISON

Garrison’s Haunted House on Elm Street– Presented by the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department located at 666 Elm Street in Garrison.

HUGHES SPRINGS

Haunted House on Shotgun Hill– Opens on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. located at 1367 FM 161 N in Hughes Springs.

LONGVIEW

Doc Wilkes: House of Horrors– The house includes, “Doc Wilkes House,” “Ringmaster Madness,” “Fright Show Museum” and the “Boneyard Theater.”

Graystone Haunted Manor– The Manor includes 5 themed haunted attractions “The Manor,” “Oak Raven Cemetery,” “Labyrinth of Time,” “Karnival of Karnage” and “Spooky Woods.”

LUFKIN

Total Insanity Haunt Park– The Haunt Park will include the front house attraction, trail and hayride.

MINEOLA

The Annex of Terror Haunted House– Located at the Historic Select Theater Annex, the “haunted house is filled with terrifying surprises that will test your courage. Explore the dark corners, navigate through eerie hallways, and encounter the most horrifying creatures you can imagine.”

NACOGDOCHES

Nacogdoches Haunted Hayride– “A hayride with a twist.” The hayride is on a 80 acre trail with familiar haunted house themes. Tickets are $15 per person.

TALCO

The Asylum Haunted House– “The crowd is 3 times larger on Saturday night than Friday night. Please consider coming out on Friday night to avoid long wait times.” General Admissions Tickets- $20 General Admissions with Fast Pass $30.



TYLER

World of Khaos– “Pay to get in, pray to get out.” The popular haunted house opened this year’s season on Sept. 22-23 and will open every weekend until Halloween.

Corpse Grove: The Wicked Playground – “Corpse Grove is a terrifying 1/2 mile haunted trail in the woods in Tyler, Texas.” Opening day was Sept. 23 and will continue throughout October.

YANTIS

Terror Trails– Opening day is on Oct. 6 and will open every Friday and Saturday night in October till midnight. Admissions: Adult: $10 and 13 and Under: $8



Theatre Shows and Movies:

Longview

Oct. 21 – Concert: Under the Stars Halloween Fright Fest- Kelli Grant Queen of Swing: “Put on your Spook Suit for Fright Night Saturday, bring your lawn chair for a wonderful evening of spooks and goblins fun at the Kokomo Theatre’s Halloween Fright Fest.”

Mineola

Oct. 20 – Bruce Chadwick’s Haunted Theater – Magic / Illusion Show: “Featuring masterful illusions like ‘Monster Guillotine,’ ‘Pandora’s Box,’ ‘Drum of Shadows’ and much more… this show is designed to be loads of mystifying fun while still being family friendly.”

Tyler:

Liberty Hall showings:

Oct. 21 – Hocus Pocus: “Dress up like your favorite Sanderson Sister or character from Hocus Pocus.”

Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 – Rocky Horror Picture Show: Wear your most over-the-top attire and experience the show with a live cast. Tickets will include a goodie bag of props to use throughout the movie to interact with the cast. You must be at least 18 years old.