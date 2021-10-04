LIST: Haunted house attractions to visit in East Texas

Spooky decorations are placed in front of a home in Sierra Madre, California on October 29, 2017, along a street for Halloween on October 31, 2017. Over 179 million Americans are planning to participate in Halloween celebrations this year, up from 8 million last year, with spending expected to reach a record $9.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Halloween comes around, there are several things East Texans can do to get into the spooky season.

One great way to get into the holiday spirit is by going to haunted houses. KETK has come up with a list of places and attractions people can visit.

ATHENS

Location: 15410 Interstate 20 Canton, TX 75103

Time and Dates: Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Admission Prices: Admission is $15

Additional Information: Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park has three attractions including Grimrots Festival, The House of Wax and Hall Asylum. In a Facebook post, HGHP said they will be offering a $5 discount to educators, military, first responders and health care workers.

CANTON

Location: 15410 Interstate 20 Canton, TX 75103

Time and Dates: Open from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7 on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission Prices: Admission is $21.95 online and $27.95 at the gate. Group rate admission, which requires 15 or more guests costs $19.95 online only. Group rate super admission costs $39.95 online only.

LONGVIEW

Photo courtesy of Docwilkeshaunt.com

Location: 1228 Market St. Longview, TX 75604

Time and Dates: The attraction is open every weekend in October including Thursday, Oct. 21 and 28 and the 31 as well as the first weekend of November.

Admission Prices: General admission is $20 and a VIP Fast Pass is $25.

Additional information: Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has two attractions, Doc Wilkes house and Milroy’s Maze.

Location: GHM is located at 13481 968 W., 2 miles east from the National Truck Stop & Sonic Restaurant on FM 968 on the right-hand side. There will be signs posted for the haunted house.

Time and Dates: Graystone Haunted Manor is open every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 1 through Nov. 6. plus Halloween night and is open from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Admission Prices: General admission is $25 and includes free parking and admission to all the attractions. VIP admission is $35 and includes free parking, a snack, front-of-the-line access and admission to all of the attractions. Midway admission costs $5 and allows entry to the park only.

Additional information: Their are five attractions at GHM including The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery, Labrynth of Time, the Karnival of Karnage, Spooky Woods.

NACOGDOCHES

Location: 170 Feeder Access Rd. Nacogdoches, TX 75964

Time and Dates: Open Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 29 and 30 from dusk until 12 p.m.

Admission Prices: $15 to enter.

TYLER

Location: 816 E Oakwood St.

Time and dates: Open from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 on Fridays, Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m..

Admission prices: General admission is $20 and VIP Fast Pass is $30.

If we have forgot to add any haunted houses or attractions, send them here.