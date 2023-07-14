LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Maude Cobb Convention Center is hosting the upcoming Longview Comic Con on Saturday, July 15.

The convention will feature several fan-favorite guests, panels, vendors, artists, activities and more. KETK has compiled the following list of just some of what the convention will offer:

GUESTS

  • Austin St. John, played the Red Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
  • Rachael Lillis, voiced Misty and Jessie in the Pokémon anime series and films
  • Tiffany Vollmer, voiced Bulma in Dragon Ball Z
  • “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, WWE wrestler and Hall of Fame inductee
  • John Morton, played Dak Ralter, Luke Skywalker’s tailgunner in The Empire Strikes Back
  • David Ankrum, played Red Two in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
  • David Fielding, played Zordon in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Other guests include:

  • Nazeeh Tarsha, voice actor
  • Chuck Huber, voice actor
  • Landon McDonald, voice actor
  • Matthew Cole, comic book creator
  • Jeremy Clark, comic book inker
  • Kitty Bitty Cosplay
  • Little MS Cosplay
  • Cosplay Meg

EVENTS

Main Stage

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Q&A with Nazeeh Tarsha and Landon McDonald
  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Q&A with John Morton and David Ankrum
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A with Chuck Huber and Tiffany Vollmer
  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Q&A with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Q&A with Austin St. John and David Fielding
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Q&A with Rachael Lillis
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Longview Comic Con Costume Contest

Panel Room 1

  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Andre the Giant: A Legacy Remembered
  • 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Battle For The Crown: Craftsmanship Cosplays
  • 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Confidence in Cosplay
  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. DIY Memopad
  • 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Q&A with Jeremy Clark
  • 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Live Drawing Demonstration
  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. 80’s Cartoon Fanatics

ACTIVITIES

  • Board Game Library
  • Video Game Area with Tournaments
  • 3 p.m. Magic The Gathering Tournament
  • 3 p.m. Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament Challenge
  • 3 p.m. Pokémon Tournament
  • 1 p.m. Smash Tournament
  • 2 p.m. Street Fighter 6 Tournament
  • Cosplay Competitions, sign up between 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Longview Comic Con online.