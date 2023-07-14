LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Maude Cobb Convention Center is hosting the upcoming Longview Comic Con on Saturday, July 15.

The convention will feature several fan-favorite guests, panels, vendors, artists, activities and more. KETK has compiled the following list of just some of what the convention will offer:

GUESTS

Austin St. John, played the Red Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Rachael Lillis, voiced Misty and Jessie in the Pokémon anime series and films

Tiffany Vollmer, voiced Bulma in Dragon Ball Z

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, WWE wrestler and Hall of Fame inductee

John Morton, played Dak Ralter, Luke Skywalker’s tailgunner in The Empire Strikes Back

David Ankrum, played Red Two in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

David Fielding, played Zordon in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Other guests include:

Nazeeh Tarsha, voice actor

Chuck Huber, voice actor

Landon McDonald, voice actor

Matthew Cole, comic book creator

Jeremy Clark, comic book inker

Kitty Bitty Cosplay

Little MS Cosplay

Cosplay Meg

EVENTS

Main Stage

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Q&A with Nazeeh Tarsha and Landon McDonald

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Q&A with John Morton and David Ankrum

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A with Chuck Huber and Tiffany Vollmer

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Q&A with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Q&A with Austin St. John and David Fielding

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Q&A with Rachael Lillis

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Longview Comic Con Costume Contest

Panel Room 1

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Andre the Giant: A Legacy Remembered

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Battle For The Crown: Craftsmanship Cosplays

1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Confidence in Cosplay

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. DIY Memopad

2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Q&A with Jeremy Clark

3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Live Drawing Demonstration

4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. 80’s Cartoon Fanatics

ACTIVITIES

Board Game Library

Video Game Area with Tournaments

3 p.m. Magic The Gathering Tournament

3 p.m. Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament Challenge

3 p.m. Pokémon Tournament

1 p.m. Smash Tournament

2 p.m. Street Fighter 6 Tournament

Cosplay Competitions, sign up between 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Longview Comic Con online.