LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Maude Cobb Convention Center is hosting the upcoming Longview Comic Con on Saturday, July 15.
The convention will feature several fan-favorite guests, panels, vendors, artists, activities and more. KETK has compiled the following list of just some of what the convention will offer:
GUESTS
- Austin St. John, played the Red Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
- Rachael Lillis, voiced Misty and Jessie in the Pokémon anime series and films
- Tiffany Vollmer, voiced Bulma in Dragon Ball Z
- “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, WWE wrestler and Hall of Fame inductee
- John Morton, played Dak Ralter, Luke Skywalker’s tailgunner in The Empire Strikes Back
- David Ankrum, played Red Two in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- David Fielding, played Zordon in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Other guests include:
- Nazeeh Tarsha, voice actor
- Chuck Huber, voice actor
- Landon McDonald, voice actor
- Matthew Cole, comic book creator
- Jeremy Clark, comic book inker
- Kitty Bitty Cosplay
- Little MS Cosplay
- Cosplay Meg
EVENTS
Main Stage
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Q&A with Nazeeh Tarsha and Landon McDonald
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Q&A with John Morton and David Ankrum
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A with Chuck Huber and Tiffany Vollmer
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Q&A with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Q&A with Austin St. John and David Fielding
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Q&A with Rachael Lillis
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Longview Comic Con Costume Contest
Panel Room 1
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Andre the Giant: A Legacy Remembered
- 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Battle For The Crown: Craftsmanship Cosplays
- 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Confidence in Cosplay
- 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. DIY Memopad
- 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Q&A with Jeremy Clark
- 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Live Drawing Demonstration
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. 80’s Cartoon Fanatics
ACTIVITIES
- Board Game Library
- Video Game Area with Tournaments
- 3 p.m. Magic The Gathering Tournament
- 3 p.m. Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament Challenge
- 3 p.m. Pokémon Tournament
- 1 p.m. Smash Tournament
- 2 p.m. Street Fighter 6 Tournament
- Cosplay Competitions, sign up between 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Longview Comic Con online.