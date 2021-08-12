LIST: Here’s the latest mask policies for these major stores

A lone shopping cart sits in an empty parking lot Friday, April 24, 2020, outside closed businesses in Phoenix. The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed and retail stores may have been changed forever by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As COVID-19 cases rise, some stores have changed their mask policy.

KETK has come up with a list of places that have updated their mask policy after the CDC guidelines reversal.

Check out the list here:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – All customers, team members and vendors who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks, except where mandated by regulations.

Brookshire’s – All employee-partners and vendors are required to wear a mask while in stores.

CVS – Face coverings required for employees and customers who are not fully vaccinated. Children under 2 years of age and people with medical conditions or disabilities who may be adversely affected by a face covering do not need to wear one.

Dollar Tree – Associates and vendors will be required to wear face coverings when inside stores, regardless of the vaccination status.

Home Depot – All associates, contractors and vendors will be required to wear a mask while indoors regardless of the vaccination status. For customers, employees will ask them to wear masks while in stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.

Kohl’s – Store associates in counties with high risk of transmission, as identified by the CDC, are supposed to wear masks while in store. Kohl’s also recommends that customers in high-risk counties wear masks while shopping.

Kroger – Unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks and they will encourage customers to wear masks while in stores. Kroger will also offer their employees a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lowe’s – All employees, regardless of the vaccine status, will be required to wear masks inside. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks.

McDonald’s – All customers and employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be asked to wear masks.

Petco – Facial coverings are required for all associates and “strongly recommended” for all unvaccinated guests.

PetSmart – All employees will have to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status, and face masks are strongly recommended for customers.

Ross – All customers and associates will be required to wear a mask.

Starbucks – All employees, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in stores.

Target – Face coverings will be required for all team members and will be strongly recommended for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission.

T.J. Maxx – Masks will remain mandatory for employees in most locations for the time being. Per recent CDC guidance, there will be signage posted in stores that recommends that all unvaccinated individuals wear face coverings indoors, and that vaccinated individuals wear face coverings in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

Walgreens – Walgreens have reinstated face cover requirements for all Walgreens team members, regardless of their vaccination status. They encourage all customers to wear masks in stores.

Walmart – In counties with substantial or high risk of transmission and where there are state or local mask mandates, all employees, regardless of vaccine status, will be required to wear masks inside, including Sam’s Club locations and distribution centers. Customers are encouraged to wear masks per the latest CDC guidelines.

Whataburger – Employees and vendors must wear a mask or face covering unless they are fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination to their supervisor. Customers are encouraged to use masks.

*This list was put together using the latest mask information available from corporate websites. Local guidelines may vary.