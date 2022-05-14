TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps (CHR&R), East Texas has some of the lowest-ranked counties when it comes to health.
CHR&R is a program that was created at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The program provides data, evidence and examples to build awareness of the several factors that influence health and support leaders.
The rankings data include a variety of measures such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods and the percent of children living in poverty.
The overall rankings in health outcomes represent how healthy counties are within the state. The healthiest county ranks at #1 and the lowest at #244. The ranks are based on two types of measures: how long people live and how healthy people feel while alive.
The overall rankings in health factors represent what influences the health of a county. They are an estimate of the future health of counties as compared to others within the state. The ranks are based on the following four measures:
- Health behaviors
- Tobacco use
- Diet and exercise
- Alcohol and drug use
- Sexual activity
- Clinical care
- Access to care
- Quality of care
- Social and economic
- Education
- Employment
- Income
- Family and social support
- Community safety
- Physical environment factors
- Air and water quality
- Housing and transit
In East Texas, Smith County ranked the highest for both health outcomes at #57 and health factors at #44.
Sabine County ranked the lowest on health outcomes at #237 and San Augustine ranked the lowest on health factors at #223.
|Health Outcomes
|Health Factors
|Anderson #184
|Anderson #186
|Angelina #213
|Angelina #136
|Bowie #205
|Bowie #132
|Camp #135
|Camp # 137
|Cass #215
|Cass #190
|Cherokee #172
|Cherokee #187
|Franklin #54
|Franklin #16
|Gregg #177
|Gregg #148
|Harrison #176
|Harrison #138
|Henderson #185
|Henderson #163
|Hopkins #108
|Hopkins #102
|Houston #218
|Houston #210
|Marion #231
|Marion #220
|Morris #223
|Morris #178
|Nacogdoches #148
|Nacogdoches #162
|Panola #206
|Panola #173
|Polk #96
|Polk #212
|Rains #90
|Rains #114
|Rusk #109
|Rusk #150
|Sabine #237
|Sabine #219
|San Augustine #220
|San Augustine #223
|Shelby #204
|Shelby #218
|Smith #57
|Smith #44
|Titus #83
|Titus #144
|Trinity #209
|Trinity #222
|Upshur #141
|Upshur #141
|Van Zandt #97
|Van Zandt #107
|Wood #99
|Wood #117
Collin County ranks the highest at #1 in both Health Outcomes and Health Factors in the state of Texas
Brooks County ranks the lowest at #244 in Health Outcomes in the state of Texas and Starr County ranks the lowest at #244 in Health factors.
Some Texas counties were not ranked on countyhealthrankings.org.
Check out the list of Texas county rankings here and for more information go to countyhealthrankings.org.