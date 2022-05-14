TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps (CHR&R), East Texas has some of the lowest-ranked counties when it comes to health.

CHR&R is a program that was created at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The program provides data, evidence and examples to build awareness of the several factors that influence health and support leaders.

The rankings data include a variety of measures such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods and the percent of children living in poverty.

The overall rankings in health outcomes represent how healthy counties are within the state. The healthiest county ranks at #1 and the lowest at #244. The ranks are based on two types of measures: how long people live and how healthy people feel while alive.

The overall rankings in health factors represent what influences the health of a county. They are an estimate of the future health of counties as compared to others within the state. The ranks are based on the following four measures:

Health behaviors Tobacco use Diet and exercise Alcohol and drug use Sexual activity

Clinical care Access to care Quality of care

Social and economic Education Employment Income Family and social support Community safety

Physical environment factors Air and water quality Housing and transit



In East Texas, Smith County ranked the highest for both health outcomes at #57 and health factors at #44.

Sabine County ranked the lowest on health outcomes at #237 and San Augustine ranked the lowest on health factors at #223.

Health Outcomes Health Factors Anderson #184 Anderson #186 Angelina #213 Angelina #136 Bowie #205 Bowie #132 Camp #135 Camp # 137 Cass #215 Cass #190 Cherokee #172 Cherokee #187 Franklin #54 Franklin #16 Gregg #177 Gregg #148 Harrison #176 Harrison #138 Henderson #185 Henderson #163 Hopkins #108 Hopkins #102 Houston #218 Houston #210 Marion #231 Marion #220 Morris #223 Morris #178 Nacogdoches #148 Nacogdoches #162 Panola #206 Panola #173 Polk #96 Polk #212 Rains #90 Rains #114 Rusk #109 Rusk #150 Sabine #237 Sabine #219 San Augustine #220 San Augustine #223 Shelby #204 Shelby #218 Smith #57 Smith #44 Titus #83 Titus #144 Trinity #209 Trinity #222 Upshur #141 Upshur #141 Van Zandt #97 Van Zandt #107 Wood #99 Wood #117

Collin County ranks the highest at #1 in both Health Outcomes and Health Factors in the state of Texas

Brooks County ranks the lowest at #244 in Health Outcomes in the state of Texas and Starr County ranks the lowest at #244 in Health factors.

Some Texas counties were not ranked on countyhealthrankings.org.

Check out the list of Texas county rankings here and for more information go to countyhealthrankings.org.