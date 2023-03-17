TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can wear green and enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

For a list of events, see below.

Athens

There will be karaoke at Club 900, drinks and door prizes.

When: March 17 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 900 West Corsicana Street

Longview

The Greater Longview United Way is having a block party. They are going to have food trucks, live music, green beer and games. 10% of the funds are going to benefit the United Way. There is also going to be barbecue, tacos, funnel cakes and more food.

Where: Tyler and Center Street near Oil Horse Brewing Co. & Silver Grizzly Espresso

When: March 18 at 4 p.m.

Pub Crawl

Where: Downtown Longview

When: March 17-18 from 5-8 p.m.

The following businesses are going to be participating.

Greenside Beverage Co. – 102 North Green Street

Judd’s Downtown – 117 East Tyler Street

Roma’s Italian Kitchen – 102 West Tyler Street

Oil Horse Brewery – 101 West Tyler Street

Silver Grizzly Espresso 100 West Tyler Street

Lufkin

Cafe Del Rio is having happy hour all day.

When: March 17

Where: 2301 South Medford

Marshall

There will be a Silent Disco to celebrate the holiday. It is $25 per person and there will be mocktails and food trucks.

When: March 17 at 7 p.m.

Where: Telegraph Park at 601 S Grove Street

Nacogdoches

Front Porch Distillery is hosting a party. They will have music and Chambers Smokehouse will be there too.

When: March 17 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: 7905 S US Highway 59

Tyler

East Texas Brewing Co. is having a two-day celebration. They are going to have Irish food and green beer. The Kribys, Bluez Boys and The Haggerty’s will be performing.

When: March 17-18 from 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: 221 South Broadway in Tyler