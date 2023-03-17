TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can wear green and enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.
For a list of events, see below.
Athens
There will be karaoke at Club 900, drinks and door prizes.
When: March 17 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 900 West Corsicana Street
Longview
The Greater Longview United Way is having a block party. They are going to have food trucks, live music, green beer and games. 10% of the funds are going to benefit the United Way. There is also going to be barbecue, tacos, funnel cakes and more food.
Where: Tyler and Center Street near Oil Horse Brewing Co. & Silver Grizzly Espresso
When: March 18 at 4 p.m.
Pub Crawl
Where: Downtown Longview
When: March 17-18 from 5-8 p.m.
The following businesses are going to be participating.
- Greenside Beverage Co. – 102 North Green Street
- Judd’s Downtown – 117 East Tyler Street
- Roma’s Italian Kitchen – 102 West Tyler Street
- Oil Horse Brewery – 101 West Tyler Street
- Silver Grizzly Espresso 100 West Tyler Street
Lufkin
Cafe Del Rio is having happy hour all day.
When: March 17
Where: 2301 South Medford
Marshall
There will be a Silent Disco to celebrate the holiday. It is $25 per person and there will be mocktails and food trucks.
When: March 17 at 7 p.m.
Where: Telegraph Park at 601 S Grove Street
Nacogdoches
Front Porch Distillery is hosting a party. They will have music and Chambers Smokehouse will be there too.
When: March 17 from 6-10 p.m.
Where: 7905 S US Highway 59
Tyler
East Texas Brewing Co. is having a two-day celebration. They are going to have Irish food and green beer. The Kribys, Bluez Boys and The Haggerty’s will be performing.
When: March 17-18 from 6-10:30 p.m.
Where: 221 South Broadway in Tyler