TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday June 19, many East Texas communities will be celebrating Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of African Americans from slavery.

The holiday marks the day that Union Major General Gordon Granger announced and enforced the Emancipation Proclamation upon his arrival in Galveston on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War.

Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, is an East Texan who campaigned for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday for years before President Joe Biden made it one on June 17, 2021.

The holiday is celebrated across the country and East Texas is home to some of the largest Juneteenth celebrations.

KETK News has compiled the following list of East Texas Juneteenth celebrations:

Carthage

The Carthage Courtesy Club is holding a Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 17. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and there’s no fee to enter. The club said there will be music, games, food, snow cones, barbecue and more at the parade.

Crockett

In Crockett, the 8th annual Juneteenth Fun Day Celebration will be held at Prince Hall Park on Monday, June 19 starting at noon. The event’s page said the event will feature free food, music, drinks, snow cones, a water slide, a bounce house, games, prizes and a mechanical bull.

Daingerfield

The 2023 MCC Juneteenth Celebration is being hosted by the Morris County Collaborative on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will start with a parade at 8:30 a.m. on Coffey Street and ends at Daingerfield State Park.

A Facebook page for the free event said there will be a barbecue, vendors, door prizes, a health fair, speakers and entertainment.

Diboll

In Diboll, there will be a Juneteenth 2023 event at Walter Allen Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will be food, fun, games and a program at the celebration, according to a Facebook page for the event.

Gladewater

All of Gladewater is invited to the Gladewater Juneteenth Freedom Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Weldon Bumble Bee Park.

Kilgore

On Saturday, June 17, a Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled at Kilgore City Park. The event is held by the Kilgore Legacy Foundation and they plan to start with a parade at 10 a.m. before food and live entertainment at the park.

The Holy Prayer Apolistic Church is hosting a free Juneteenth Coming Together Concert at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Monday, June 19, the Kilgore Freedom Fest will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kilgore City Park. The free event will feature a live concert from platinum-certified artist Breland. There will be food trucks and attendees are asked to bring chairs and or picnic blankets.

Longview

The City of Longview has scheduled a Juneteenth Parade that starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will start on Ryder Street and end at Foster Middle School. Following the parade there will be a picnic until 6 p.m. at Broughton Park. The picnic will have food vendors, live music and inflatables.

The 30th annual Longview Juneteenth Black Rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Longview Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The rodeo will feature a Pony Express Relay Race, Buddy Barrel Pickup, Leon Chavis and the Zydeco Flames, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, S. Dott, F.P.J and the rap duo 8Ball and MJG.

Lufkin

The Lufkin Juneteenth Association is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The event will start with a parade and is being held at Brandon Community Center. The celebration will feature live music, free food, bounce houses, an open mic, a basketball tournament and a domino tournament.

The 2nd Annual Mr & Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is being held from 6 p.m. to 9.m. on Friday, June 16. The pageant is at Pines Theater and has age divisions for ages four to six, seven to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 to 18.

Marshall

The Marshall – Harrison County, TX Juneteenth Committee is hosting a Juneteenth Parade that starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Wiley College. On Sunday, June 18 they’re holding a commemorative freedom walk starting at 7 a.m. in the city park. Later they will hold a Gospel Jubilee at 2: p.m. in the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel at Wiley College.

Mount Pleasant

In Mount Pleasant on Saturday, the Third Annual Juneteenth Festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Park. The community event will feature vendors, food, water slides, pony rides, miniature train rides, music and competitions.

The Titus County Community Alliance is hosting the Juneteenth Saturday Celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Grounds. The day’s festivities start with a parade starting at Old Sam Parker Field on Riddle Street before a Juneteenth pageant, a best-dressed boys competition and a Sunday best-dressed showcase.

The Saturday celebration ends with a live band from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nacogdoches

A Juneteenth Parade is scheduled to last at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nacogdoches Downtown Historic District.

New Boston

In New Boston, a Juneteenth Festival is being held from June 15 at 11 a.m. to June 17 at 10 p.m. at T & P Trail Head Park. The festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors and an art exhibit.

Tyler

On Monday, June 19, the Texas African American Museum Juneteenth Celebration is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas African American Museum.

Shakras Media Vault is hosting the Juneteenth Comedy Jam at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The jam will be hosted by Derrick Keener and will feature Rich Morgan, Truuu Da Mack and TomCat the Comedian. There will be a musical performance by Delishia J.

The official Juneteenth and Father’s Day Explosion will be held at 220 Lounge on Saturday, June 17. Rich Homie Quan will be performing live at the event along with TeeBee, TreGotti 424, Al D, T-Cash and Delishia J.

The Majesty Event Center is hosting its Juneteenth Celebration from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. The 21 and up event will feature live music from the 24/7 Band and Dj Infamous X.

Texarkana

In downtown Texarkana, a Juneteenth Parade 2023 will be held on at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature a parade and organizers said everyone is welcome.