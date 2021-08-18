LIST: Latest vaccination rates for East Texas zip codes after CDC recommends booster shots

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that beginning Sept. 20, people who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months receive booster shots.

Health officials said booster shot availability is contingent on FDA approval for widening the recommendation of a third dose to all Americans.

Booster shots are already available and approved by the FDA for those with compromised immune systems.

KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.

No East Texas zip code, with the exception of the town of Montalba, has more than 50% of its residents fully vaccinated. Of the 142 East Texas zip codes listed below, 86 of them (60.5%), do not even reach 30%.

  • 0-9.99%: 1
  • 10.00-19.99%: 10
  • 20.00-29.99%: 75
  • 30.00-39.99%: 49
  • 40.00-49.99%: 6
  • 50%+: 1

Anderson County

Cayuga

  • 75832: 37.38% (107)

Elkhart

  • 75839: 17.97% (5,927)

Frankston

  • 75763: 28.03% (6,247)

Montalba

  • 75853: 58.15% (466)

Palestine

  • 75801: 27.81% (16,244)
  • 75803: 16.62% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

  • 75861: 4.35% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

  • 75941: 36.57% (8,465)

Huntington

  • 75949: 23.04% (8,255)

Lufkin

  • 75901: 31.73% (30,429)
  • 75904: 33.06% (34,406)

Pollok

  • 75969: 29.48% (3,854)

Zavalla

  • 75980: 31.85% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

  • 75559: 26.94% (5,122)

Hooks

  • 75561: 23.12% (4,939)

New Boston

  • 75570: 26.83% (11,071)

Texarkana

  • 75503: 34.13% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

  • 75451: 29.66% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

  • 75686: 29.65% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

  • 75551: 25.63% (11,251)

Bivins

  • 75555: 17.29% (1,579)

Bloomburg

  • 75556: 18.78% (1,214)

Douglassville

  • 75560: 28.74% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

  • 75656: 24.22% (4,331)

Linden

  • 75563: 25.75% (4,528)

Marietta

  • 75566: 30.69% (756)

Queen City

  • 75572: 21.97% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

  • 75925: 26.46% (4,002)

Jacksonville

  • 75766: 25.91% (26,925)

New Summerfield

  • 75780: 47.22% (216)

Reklaw

  • 75784: 23.77% (774)

Rusk

  • 75785: 30.75% (11,357)

Wells

  • 75976: 34.70% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

  • 75457: 26.57% (6,501)

Scroggins

  • 75480: 33.08% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

  • 75647: 25.98% (13,712)

Kilgore

  • 75662: 25.73% (24,976)

Longview

  • 75601: 34.19% (15,719)
  • 75602: 27.60% (21,655)
  • 75603: 35.07% (6,100)
  • 75604: 29.53% (31,027)
  • 75605: 40.69% (30,501)

White Oak

  • 75693: 26.55% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

  • 75650: 28.89% (9,837)

Harelton

  • 75651: 27.19% (2,100)

Karnack

  • 75661: 22.11% (3,094)

Marshall

  • 75670: 24.91% (17,539)
  • 75672: 30.73% (16,351)

Waskom

  • 75692: 22.09% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

  • 75751: 30.61% (17,084)
  • 75752: 32.28% (6,998)

Brownsboro

  • 75756: 24.49% (23.03%)

Chandler

  • 75758: 36.96% (8,739)

Eustace

  • 75124: 30.51% (4,255)

Kemp

  • 75143: 30.42% (14,510)

Mabank

  • 75156: 27.66% (16,578)

Malakoff

  • 75148: 28.82% (5,961)

Murchison

  • 75778: 32.88% (2,947)

Trinidad

  • 75431: 24.74% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

  • 75420: 32.60% (1,052)

Como

  • 75163: 30.41% (2,716)

Cumby

  • 75433: 27.42% (2,808)

Dike

  • 75437: 21.71% (1,377)

Pickton

  • 75471: 24.30% (1,531)

Saltillo

  • 75478: 20.80% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

  • 75482: 29.84% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

  • 75835: 31.35% (11,086)

Grapeland

  • 75844: 23.07% (5,968)

Kennard

  • 75847: 24.74% (1,843)

Lovelady

  • 75851: 34.74% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

  • 75630: 36.29% (2,370)

Jefferson

  • 75657: 33.82% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

  • 75638: 29.77% (5,505)

Lone Star

  • 75668: 20.16% (2,371)

Naples

  • 75568: 33.96% (2,238)

Omaha

  • 75571: 23.23% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

  • 75937: 38.61% (891)

Cushing

  • 75760: 34.51% (2,066)

Douglass

  • 75943: 30.37% (1,422)

Garrison

  • 75946: 26.76% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

  • 75961: 30.37% (16,004)
  • 75964: 31.68% (19,811)
  • 75965: 39.23% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

  • 75631: 17.03% (3,248)

Carthage

  • 75633: 26.86% (13,161)

De Berry

  • 75639: 16.95% (2,926)

Gary

  • 75643: 18.20% (2,253)

Long Branch

  • 75669: 21.78% (762)

Rains County

Point

  • 75472: 26.38% (4,087)

Emory

  • 75440: 33.01% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

  • 75652: 27.91% (16,223)
  • 75654: 25.92% (12,664)

Laneville

  • 75667: 28.75% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

  • 75681: 34.35% (2,128)

New London

  • 75682: 24.05% (578)

Overton

  • 75684: 21.99% (7,894)

Tatum

  • 75691: 29.28% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

  • 75929: 30.56% (1,649)

San Augustine

  • 75972: 32.53% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

  • 75930: 20.57% (1,779)

Hemphill

  • 75948: 32.07% (6,268)

Milam

  • 75959: 29.78% (994)

Pineland

  • 75968: 19.69% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

  • 75935: 24.46% (13,648)

Shelbyville

  • 75973: 22.84% (2,828)

Tenaha

  • 75974: 20.50% (3,410)

Timpson

  • 75975: 19.18% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

  • 75750: 29.94% (3,766)

Bullard

  • 75757: 35.33% (12,802)

Flint

  • 75762: 37.53% (12,412)

Lindale

  • 75771: 33.11% (21,310)

Troup

  • 75789: 28.57% (7,806)

Tyler

  • 75701: 33.61% (35,858)
  • 75702: 26.32% (27,698)
  • 75703: 43.30% (42,777)
  • 75704: 30.32% (10,199)
  • 75705: 27.05% (2,762)
  • 75706: 25.95% (10,499)
  • 75707: 42.75% (14,232)
  • 75708: 27.66% (7,698)
  • 75709: 45.55% (4,731)

Winona

  • 75792: 34.01% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

  • 75558: 25.09% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

  • 75455: 27.97% (28,354)

Talco

  • 75487: 16.57% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

  • 75755: 23.60% (5,178)

Gilmer

  • 75644: 23.15% (13,427)
  • 75645: 23.67% (10,797)

Gladewater

  • 75647: 25.98% (13,712)

Ore City

  • 75683: 24.78% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

  • 75754: 25.34% (6,627)

Canton

  • 75103: 27.18% (14,530)

Edgewood

  • 75117: 26.38% (3,984)

Fruitvale

  • 75127: 24.34% (1,705)

Grand Saline

  • 75140: 25.44% (7,595)

Van

  • 75790: 30.18% (3,864)

Wills Point

  • 75169: 33.28% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

  • 75410: 30.18% (4,954)

Hawkins

  • 75765: 42.06% (7,157)

Mineola

  • 75773: 28.52% (14,523)

Quitman

  • 75783: 30.63% (7,942)

Winnsboro

  • 75494: 36.03% (9,940)

Yantis

  • 75497: 37.57% (3,907)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51