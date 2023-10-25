LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview Fairgrounds will host the 2023 Harvest Festival and Livestock Show from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, here is a list of the scheduled events.
Tuesday, Oct. 24:
- 9 a.m. – Speech contest (Maude Cobb Activity Center)
- 12:30 p.m. – Roaster/Broiler sift & check-in
- 1 p.m. – Poultry, Roaster and Broiler shows
Wednesday, Oct. 25:
- 6:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Rabbit scales open to exhibitors
- 8:00 a.m. – Rabbit weigh-in, check-in, and showing
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Weighing and sifting Market Swine
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Check-in all Home Economics entries (Maude Cobb Activity Center)
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Check-in livestock entries, except Prospect Steers and Heifers (Fairgrounds)
- 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Check-in Ag Mechanic entries (Maude Cobb Activity Center)
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Check-in Market Steers
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.- Lamb and Goat weigh-in
- 8 p.m.- All entries deadline
Thursday, Oct. 26:
- 9 a.m. – Market Swine judging
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Home Economics judging
- 12 p.m. – Ag Mechanics judging
- 2 p.m. – Public viewing of Home Economics divisions
- 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – All Home Economics entries
- 8 p.m.- Gates closed Thursday and will remain closed until after the Cattle Show
Friday, Oct. 27:
- 8 a.m.- Lamb and Meat Goat judging
- 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. – All steers will be presented for weighing and sifting under the direction of the Beef Superintendents on the scales at the north end of the Livestock Barn
- 2 p.m. – Market Steer judging in the Cattle Show Arena
Saturday, Oct. 28:
- 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. – Prospect Steer and Heifer check-in
- 8:30 a.m. Heifer Jackpot and Steer Jackpot Shows begins
- 5 p.m. Buyers dinner and exhibition of Champions (Maude Cobb Convention Center)
- 6 p.m. Sale and exhibition of Champions (Maude Cobb Convention Center)