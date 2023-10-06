LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview has announced which roads will be closed for the weekend festivities downtown. Here’s a look at which streets will be affected.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, downtown Longview streets will be affected by the following events:

The Longview Great Pumpkin Roll

Ollie’s Skate Shop downtown takeover and skateboard competition

Longview Cruisers Cruise Night

Here is a list of streets or portions of streets that will be affected or closed downtown on over the weekend:

Center Street

Whaley Street

Methvin Street

Tyler Street

According to city officials, a limited road closure on the westbound lane of Tyler Street from Center Street to High Street will begin on Friday night at 6 p.m. for construction of the outdoor skateboard course. This specific closure will end Sunday at 2 p.m. to give time for the breakdown and clean up of the Skate Shop’s street course.

City officials also state that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Tyler Street from Center Street to High Street will be closed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in addition to a closure from Methvin Street from Center Street to Fredonia Street.