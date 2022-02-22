TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas will be holding Mardi Gras events throughout the week.

If you don’t have plans already or you are looking to make some, KETK has you covered.

LONGVIEW

Zippy J’s will have a Mardi Gras motorcycle parade on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at Hwy. 80 and Eastman Road. Parade entry is $5 per bike. The bikes line up at noon and the parade starts at 2 p.m.



will have a Mardi Gras motorcycle parade on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at Hwy. 80 and Eastman Road. Parade entry is $5 per bike. The bikes line up at noon and the parade starts at 2 p.m. Roughneck Harley-Davidson will have a Mardi Gras party on Feb. 26 starting 12 p.m. at 3400 N. 4th St. There will be food trucks and King Cake, the people that get the baby will be entered for their drawing.

NACOGDOCHES

Stone House Kitchen will have a Mardi Gras dinner on Friday night on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The dinner has five courses for $57.75 per person which includes both tax and

TYLER