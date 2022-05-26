TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To honor those who died while in military service, several events will be happening for Memorial Day weekend.

As a result, KETK has come up with a list of the events around the East Texas area. If we have missed any, please let us know at ketk.com/report-it/.

Bullard

Greater Life Church in Bullard will be hosting a family picnic with barbecue, desserts, snow cones, games for all ages and a bounce house for the kids. The event will be held on Monday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2777 FM 344.

Hawkins

Mason Dawson will be performing at the Red Rooster Icehouse on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. at 1470 N. Beaulah St.

Kilgore

Thrive at New Covenant Church will be hosting a get-together at Kilgore City Park on Monday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at E. North St. All Star Ford Kilgore will host a Memorial Day Cookout on Monday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1615 U.S. 259 Business. In addition to food, there will also be a giveaway of a $700 Traeger Grill and an RTIC Cooler.

Longview

The Training Method in Longview will be holding their 10th Memorial Day Murph, where people can join a free community workout. The event will be held on Monday, May 30 starting at 8:30 a.m. at 1328 Heritage Blvd.

Lufkin

VFW POST 1836 will be holding a flag display at Garden of Memories Memorial Park at 5205 S. 1st St. on Saturday at 9 a.m.

will be holding a flag display at Garden of Memories Memorial Park at 5205 S. 1st St. on Saturday at 9 a.m. VFW POST 1836 at 1800 Ford Chapel Rd. will be hosting a VFW Memorial Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. A BBQ lunch will be served for $10 for a plate. People can also stay to dance off the lunch to the Glenn Lenderman Band from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and can pay $10 for the cover charge to dance.

Nacogdoches

K’s Cookie Jars will have a memorial weekend pop-up at 404 E. Main St. starting at 10 a.m.

Tyler

East Texas Goon Squad will be hosting a Memorial Day Weekend Bash at Lago Del Pino. The party starts at 9 p.m. at 14706 County Road 1134.

will be hosting a Memorial Day Weekend Bash at Lago Del Pino. The party starts at 9 p.m. at 14706 County Road 1134. The Lake Tyler Marina Resort is inviting East Texas to join them from May 26 at 1 p.m. to May 30 at 10 p.m. for Memorial Day weekend at 18183 Concession Road.

Whitehouse