TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday morning brought a slew of severe thunderstorm warnings across East Texas, and several were left without power after storms swept through.

A total of 10,199 outages were reported by major electricity providers Oncor, SWEPCO, Upshur County Rural Electric and Wood County Rural Electric.

The following is a list of current outages:

Bowie County – 107

Camp County – 7

Franklin County – 737

Gregg County – 47

Hopkins County – 200

Panola County – 6

Shelby County – 7

Smith County – 19

Titus County – 45

Upshur County Rural Electric – 1,724

Wood County Electric Coop – 7,300