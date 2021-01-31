LIST: More than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrive in East Texas this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas will receive 11,625 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Feb. 1, according to information from the Department of State Health Services.

More than 500,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines should reach Texas the first week of February, and will be distributed by 344 providers in 166 counties across the Lone Star State.

According to DSHS, Texas providers have administered over 2 million doses of the vaccine so far. Still, they consider the state to have a limited supply and only phases 1A and 1B are eligible for vaccines at this time.

Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities (called Phase 1A) plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 (called Phase 1B) are currently eligible to receive the COVID‑19 vaccine. Department of State Health Services

If you are in Phase 1A or 1B, you can get a vaccine at a hub or local provider if slots are available. Hubs in East Texas are CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview, NET Health Tyler and UT Health Science Center Tyler.

DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Palestine Regional Medical Center – 500 Moderna doses

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 700 Moderna doses

BOWIE COUNTY

CAMP COUNTY

UT Health Pittsburg Hospital – 200 Moderna doses

CASS COUNTY

Walmart Pharmacy 226 Atlanta – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG COUNTY

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 2,925 Pfizer doses

Longview Wellness Center – 100 Moderna doses

HENDERSON COUNTY

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

East Texas Community Health Services Nacogdoches – 200 Moderna doses

Magnolia Court Assisted Living Nacogdoches – 100 Moderna doses

PANOLA COUNTY

Hope Community Medicine Carthage – 200 Moderna doses

RUSK COUNTY

Trinity Clinic Family Practice Henderson – 300 Moderna doses

SMITH COUNTY

NET Health Tyler – 1,950 Pfizer doses, 500 Moderna doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler – 1,950 Pfizer doses

Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 4/5 Tyler HQ – 100 Moderna doses

TITUS COUNTY

Wellness Pointe Mount Pleasant – 100 Moderna doses

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Grand Saline – 100 Moderna doses

Innate Medical Solutions Grand Saline – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Van – 200 Moderna doses

WOOD COUNTY

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Johnston Winnsboro – 100 Moderna doses

In addition to the new vaccines listed above, the state is ordering 188,225 second doses for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

There are still not enough vaccines to provide every provider in Texas with vaccines every week. DSHS says that Johnson & Johnson could request authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.