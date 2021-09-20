List: More than 11,000 East Texans without power

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Around 11,061 East Texans are currently without power in the following areas:

645 near Alba

2,284 near Grand Saline and Fruitvale

1,354 in Mineola

1,931 between Hoard and Hawkins

1,755 in Mt. Vernon

3,092 in Mt. Pleasant.

The City of Mount Pleasant, Texas – Government Facebook page posted that Emergency officials are aware the both SWEPCO and Bowie-Cass Electric Company customers are without power.

The city of Mount Pleasant added that there have been updates on the cause or when the time power will be restored from utility companies.

According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative, at 4:45 p.m. they had a transmission outage affecting 3 substations including Grand Saline, the west side of Lake Fork and Alba/Golden.

At 6:30 p.m., WCEC said SWEPCO had crews patrolling the Transmission line that delivers the power to the system. 10 minutes later, they said all power should be restored.

KETK spoke with SWEPCO at 8:15 p.m. to talk about when East Texans could see their power turned back on. SWEPCO officials said they do not have an estimated time of restoration.

Those with questions can call the following: