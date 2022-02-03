TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Approximately 1,481 East Texas homes are without power Thursday due to the artic blast moving through the area.

County and state leaders have been working to avoid the mass outages after the winter storm nearly one year ago left millions in the cold. Governor Greg Abbott added that some power outages can be expected but these will not be related to problems with the grid.

The following is a list of areas that are affected broken down by electricity provider. Due to multiple companies serving the same areas, some counties may be listed twice.

Oncor

Smith County: 3

Angelina County: 12

Hopkins County: 499

Henderson County: 23

Swepco

Morris County: 6

Gregg County: 5

Camp County: 73

Rusk County: < 5

Wood County Electric Co-op

Wood County: 61

Trinity County Rural Electric

Kaufman County: 794