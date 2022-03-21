EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Approximately 7,494 East Texas homes have lost power Monday evening due to the severe weather moving through the area.

The following is a list of areas that are affected, and the list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.

Anderson County – 272

Angelina County – 21

Cass County – 9

Cherokee County – 1

Gregg County – 14

Harrison County – 71

Henderson County – 1,020

Hopkins County – 8

Houston County – 20

Smith County – 1,371

Titus County – 252

Upshur County – 40

Van Zandt County – 18

Wood County – 0

Wood County, Trinity Valley and Upshur County have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 494

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 2,174

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 1,729

This list is ongoing. Please check back for updates.