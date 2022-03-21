EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Approximately 7,494 East Texas homes have lost power Monday evening due to the severe weather moving through the area.
The following is a list of areas that are affected, and the list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.
Anderson County – 272
Angelina County – 21
Cass County – 9
Cherokee County – 1
Gregg County – 14
Harrison County – 71
Henderson County – 1,020
Hopkins County – 8
Houston County – 20
Smith County – 1,371
Titus County – 252
Upshur County – 40
Van Zandt County – 18
Wood County – 0
Wood County, Trinity Valley and Upshur County have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.
Wood County Electric Co-Op – 494
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 2,174
Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 1,729
This list is ongoing. Please check back for updates.