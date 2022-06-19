Editor’s Note: The numbers presented below are fluid and will be updated as the storm progresses. Check back for updates.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More than 6,000 East Texans are without power in the area on Sunday.

The following is a list of areas that are affected. The list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.

Angelina County – 67

Cherokee County – 56

Gregg County – 12

Henderson County – 1,591

Nacogdoches County – 756

Rusk County – 71

Smith County – 292

Van Zandt County – 37

Wood County – 482

Several electric co-ops in East Texas have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 766

Houston County Electric Co-Op – 115

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 18

Trinity County Electric Co-Op – 976

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 2,248

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 447