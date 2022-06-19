Editor’s Note: The numbers presented below are fluid and will be updated as the storm progresses. Check back for updates.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More than 6,000 East Texans are without power in the area on Sunday.
The following is a list of areas that are affected. The list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.
Angelina County – 67
Cherokee County – 56
Gregg County – 12
Henderson County – 1,591
Nacogdoches County – 756
Rusk County – 71
Smith County – 292
Van Zandt County – 37
Wood County – 482
Several electric co-ops in East Texas have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.