TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 12,680 East Texans are without power Wednesday as storms move through the area.

The following is a list of counties that are affected by outages, with information from Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps:

Anderson County – 95

Angelina County – 1,203

Harrison County – 94

Henderson County – 1,675

Houston County – 56

Nacogdoches County – 1,188

Panola County – 131

Smith County – 5,029

Van Zandt County – 8

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 1,751

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 947

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 503