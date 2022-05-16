TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands are starting off their week without power after a storm late Sunday night helped knock down trees and power lines.
The following is a list of areas that are affected, and the list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.
Cherokee County – 187
Gregg County – 2,749
Henderson County – 894
Hopkins County – 222
Hunt County – 1,662
Rusk County – 335
Smith County – 1,097
Upshur County – 829
Van Zandt County – 5,890
Wood County, Trinity Valley, Rusk County and Upshur County have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.