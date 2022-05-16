TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands are starting off their week without power after a storm late Sunday night helped knock down trees and power lines.

The following is a list of areas that are affected, and the list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.

Cherokee County – 187

Gregg County – 2,749

Henderson County – 894

Hopkins County – 222

Hunt County – 1,662

Rusk County – 335

Smith County – 1,097

Upshur County – 829

Van Zandt County – 5,890

Wood County, Trinity Valley, Rusk County and Upshur County have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 1,281

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 6,539

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 951