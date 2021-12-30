LIST: New Year’s Eve events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new year is almost here and East Texans are celebrating with several events across the region.

If you are looking for ways to fill your night, KETK has got you covered with a list of events across East Texas.

Athens

VFW Athens will have a New Year’s Eve party with the Drifting Outlaws from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. There will be champagne, party favors, food and a countdown at 11. The event will be held at 3091 CR-4807.

Carthage

The TCMA Event Center along with the Texas Country Social Club will have a New Year’s Eve event with Don Hayes at 5372 NW Loop starting at 8 p.m. There is no cover, however, membership and ID are required.

Gilmer

Barbwire HALO Cowboy Church and the McNeills will have a New Year’s celebration. There will be food, fellowship, worship, games and a concert. Admission is free and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. at 6761 State Highway 154 W.

Open Range Bar & Grill will feature Mason Dawson from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 367 State Highway 155 N.

Henderson

Sundowners Bar & Grill located inside the Baymont Inn & Suites hotel located at 410 US-79 S. will have a New Year’s Eve party starting at 6 p.m. There will be drink specials all night long, steaks on special, and a complimentary champagne toast.

Kilgore

County Line Steakhouse and Saloon will have a New Year’s Eve bash at 6113 State Hwy. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. There will be fireworks popping off, a hot bonfire and cold drinks.

Longview

Lone Star Icehouse, located at 1016 McCann Rd, will have a New Year’s Eve Bash. Beginning at 9 p.m. there will be live music by Jenn Ford, known as “the woman in black” and her award-winning band, The Wide Eyed Devils will perform.

Reo Bar & Grill, located at 4712 W Loop 281, will have a New Year’s Eve dance and party. Cover charge is $25 per person and includes party favors and champagne. The event will be from 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Lufkin

Skate Ranch, located at 5012 Lotus Ln, will have a New Year’s Eve late skate event from 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. $20 will get you in the door, skate rentals, and all-you-can-eat pizza from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plus there will be a balloon drop and more.

Mount Pleasant

MP Bowling and Activity Center, at 754 E. 16th St., will have a New Years’ bash with Crooked Halo from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. There is a $10 cover.

Mardi Gras Seafood will have a New Years’ Eve bash at 1350 Industrial Road starting at 7 p.m. Hayden McBride will be performing.

Nacogdoches

Stone House Kitchen will have a New Year’s Eve dinner and will have a four-course meal prepared from scratch to celebrate the new year at 312 E. Main Street from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own wine and beer. Tickets can be bought here.

Skate O Rama, at 1208 Douglass Rd., will have a family-friendly new year’s eve party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. $10 includes entry and rentals and a balloon drop.

On Monday, Jan. 3, Macklemore’s Ale House & Bistro will have a new years art exchange and open mic at 2304 North St. at 8 p.m.

Tyler

New Year’s Eve at ETX Brewing Co. – Open till midnight, ETX Brewing Co. at 221 S. Broadway Ave. will ring in the New Year with the Hotel Drifters. There will be live music from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. and no cover.

New Year’s Eve 2021 Party at 1836 Texas Kitchen – Starting tomorrow at 8 p.m., 1836 Texas Kitchen at 2467 Crow Road will have live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $50 a person with advance tickets available now.

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse in Tyler will feature Brandon Bamburg at their New Year’s Eve party. The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is no cover.

Country River Club will have the “biggest” New Year’s Eve celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 13087 US-271. There will be $2 drinks all night. At midnight there will be free entry and a champagne toast and a balloon drop as well as a photobooth. There will be $20 beer buckets and $2 wells and three dance floors, country, Latin and hip-hop.

True North Encounter Night and Reformation House of Prayer will have an evening of fellowship at 1318 Clinic Dr. as they bring in the new year. The event will start off at 8 p.m. with a potluck. Those who attend are asked to bring finger foods to share. From 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be extended time of worship, casting vision and prayer.