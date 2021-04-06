LIST: Places in East Texas offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(KETK)- There are three vaccines the United States is recommending to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These include the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.
Some people are hoping to get one vaccine over the other for a variety of reasons. Johnson& Johnson is preferred because it only requires one shot.
Pfizer and Moderna require two vaccines that are given three or four weeks apart.
Currently, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those who are 18 years or older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive this shot.
This vaccine was also 74.4% effective in the United States, but it protects people 100% against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, said the American Medical Association.
To find the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at some locations in East Texas, see the list below:
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 2107 S Loop 256, Palestine – 100
- Lhd Texarkana-Bowie Co Fam Hlth Cntr 902 W 12th St Texarkana- 500
- Walgreens Pharmacy 06525 1902 Richmond Rd Texarkana – 100
- Powers Pharmacy No. 1, Inc. 702 W. Houston St. Linden- 200
- AN&U Inc 1729 S Jackson St Jacksonville – 500
- Chapman Pharmacy 108 E 5th St Rusk -500
- Christus Trinity Clinic Broadway Commons 8288 South Broadway Tyler -200
- Martin Pharmacy Investments PLLC 4290 Kinsey Drive Tyler -200
- Walgreens Pharmacy 11175 701 Us Highway 259 N Kilgore- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 45 3354 Gilmer Rd Longview- 100
- Marshall-Harrison County Health District (Re) 805 Lindsey Dr Marshall- 500
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 130 590 W Main St Hallsville- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 58 306 State Hwy 37 South Mount Vernon- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 35 – Diboll 223 1/2 Temple Dr Diboll- 100
- Walgreens Pharmacy 05792 102 N Timberland Dr Lufkin- 100
- UT Health Pittsburg Hospital 2701 Us Highway 271 N Pittsburg- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 112 1111 N Hwy 287 Grapeland- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 1020 2075 Worth St Hemphill- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 28 – San Augustin 705 W Columbia St San Augustine- 100
- Walgreens Pharmacy 11212 2126 Us Highway 79 S Henderson- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 56 420 N Hill St Tatum- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 23 – Trinity 515 S Robb St Trinity- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 62 520 W 1st St Groveton- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 015 1478 N Beaulah St Hawkins- 100
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 60 502 E Goode St Quitman- 100
Click here to see additional places in East Texas that are providing COVID-19 vaccines.