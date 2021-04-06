LIST: Places in East Texas offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(KETK)- There are three vaccines the United States is recommending to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These include the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Some people are hoping to get one vaccine over the other for a variety of reasons. Johnson& Johnson is preferred because it only requires one shot.

Pfizer and Moderna require two vaccines that are given three or four weeks apart.

Currently, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those who are 18 years or older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive this shot.

This vaccine was also 74.4% effective in the United States, but it protects people 100% against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, said the American Medical Association.

To find the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at some locations in East Texas, see the list below:

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 2107 S Loop 256, Palestine – 100

Lhd Texarkana-Bowie Co Fam Hlth Cntr 902 W 12th St Texarkana- 500

Walgreens Pharmacy 06525 1902 Richmond Rd Texarkana – 100

Powers Pharmacy No. 1, Inc. 702 W. Houston St. Linden- 200

AN&U Inc 1729 S Jackson St Jacksonville – 500

Chapman Pharmacy 108 E 5th St Rusk -500

Christus Trinity Clinic Broadway Commons 8288 South Broadway Tyler -200

Martin Pharmacy Investments PLLC 4290 Kinsey Drive Tyler -200

Walgreens Pharmacy 11175 701 Us Highway 259 N Kilgore- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 45 3354 Gilmer Rd Longview- 100

Marshall-Harrison County Health District (Re) 805 Lindsey Dr Marshall- 500

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 130 590 W Main St Hallsville- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 58 306 State Hwy 37 South Mount Vernon- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 35 – Diboll 223 1/2 Temple Dr Diboll- 100

Walgreens Pharmacy 05792 102 N Timberland Dr Lufkin- 100

UT Health Pittsburg Hospital 2701 Us Highway 271 N Pittsburg- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 112 1111 N Hwy 287 Grapeland- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 1020 2075 Worth St Hemphill- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 28 – San Augustin 705 W Columbia St San Augustine- 100

Walgreens Pharmacy 11212 2126 Us Highway 79 S Henderson- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 56 420 N Hill St Tatum- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 23 – Trinity 515 S Robb St Trinity- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 62 520 W 1st St Groveton- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 015 1478 N Beaulah St Hawkins- 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 60 502 E Goode St Quitman- 100

