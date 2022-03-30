Editor’s Note: The numbers presented below are fluid and will be updated as the storm progresses. Check back for updates.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just one week after multiple tornados hit the East Texas area, another line of severe storms is moving through the area Wednesday morning.

There have been numerous power outages reported throughout the Piney Woods region.

The following is a list of areas that are affected, and the list was made using information from the Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.

Anderson County – 26

Angelina County – 51

Cherokee County – 8

Gregg County – 93

Harrison County – 15

Henderson County – 188

Hopkins County – 290

Morris County – 118

Nacogdoches County – 23

Rains County: 68

Rusk County – 168

Smith County – 855

Wood County – 140

Houston County, Wood County, Trinity Valley, Rusk County and Upshur County have given general numbers for the areas they cover. Visit their websites for a live outage map.

Houston County Electric Co-Op – 12

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 621

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 63

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 16

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 0