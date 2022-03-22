TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Areas in East Texas have damage after severe weather came through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Several local officials are working to get the areas cleared and recommend drivers stay off of the roadway until they can clear the damage.

Here is a list of road conditions:

CHEROKEE COUNTY:

Farm-to-Market 1911 in Alto near Farm-to-Market 2710 is flooded in both lanes

Farm-to-Market 343 in Atoy over Falcon Creek is flooded in both lanes

Farm-to-Market 1247 near Forest to Farm-to-Market 2825 is flooded in both lanes

RUSK COUNTY:

Mount Enterprise on US 84 to Highway 225 is closed due to downed power lines.

KETK will keep you updated on the latest road conditions. If you know of any road conditions, send them here.