NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Several roads are closed Monday morning in East Texas due to flooding or other storm damage from rain Sunday afternoon.
The following is a list of closed roads in the Deep East Texas area:
Cherokee County
- FM 1247
Houston County
- FM 227
- FM 229
Nacogdoches County
- HWY 7 at Morale Creek
- 500 block of FM 1275
- Intersection of FM 226 and CR 421
- Intersection of FM 226 and CR 422
- CR 302
- CR 313 (tree on the road)
- CR 317
- CR 411
- CR 430 – tree on road
- CR 460
- CR 525
- CR 526
- CR 555
- CR 560
- CR 620
- CR 789
- LIST: Roads closed in Deep East Texas due to Sunday storm
- Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America
- JOB ALERT: Darling Ingredients in Grapeland is looking for a utility worker
- Monday Morning Forecast: Cloudy and cooler
- Thousands in Deep East Texas without power Monday morning after weekend storms