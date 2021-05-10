LIST: Roads closed in Deep East Texas due to Sunday storm

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Several roads are closed Monday morning in East Texas due to flooding or other storm damage from rain Sunday afternoon.

The following is a list of closed roads in the Deep East Texas area:

Cherokee County

  • FM 1247

Houston County

  • FM 227
  • FM 229

Nacogdoches County

  • HWY 7 at Morale Creek
  • 500 block of FM 1275
  • Intersection of FM 226 and CR 421
  • Intersection of FM 226 and CR 422
  • CR 302
  • CR 313 (tree on the road)
  • CR 317
  • CR 411
  • CR 430 – tree on road
  • CR 460
  • CR 525
  • CR 526
  • CR 555
  • CR 560
  • CR 620
  • CR 789

