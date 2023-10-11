TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This weekend, downtown Tyler will be host to the Rose City Music Festival and here is a list of road closures starting Friday morning.

Downtown businesses will still be open and parking at Fair Plaza Parking Garage is encouraged by city officials.

10:30 a.m.

Closure of the square portion of Broadway (rerouting northbound and southbound traffic around the square)

South Broadway will be reduced to only the right lane going north bound (Traffic must turn right on Erwin Street)

East Erwin Street will be reduced to only the right lane

Spring Avenue will be reduced to only the right lane

East Ferguson will be reduced to only the right lane (Traffic must turn right on North Broadway)

5 p.m.

The west side of the Downtown Square will closed to thru traffic

Erwin Street will be closed at Bois D Arc Avenue

Ferguson Street closed at Bois D Arc Avenue

5:30 p.m.

Southbound traffic on North Broadway will be directed to turn right on Locust Street

Full closure of downtown square on all sides (There will be no northbound lane open and all traffic must take Elm Street to Spring Avenue)

College Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Locust Street

Streets will be reopened at 3 a.m. on Sunday.