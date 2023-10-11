TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This weekend, downtown Tyler will be host to the Rose City Music Festival and here is a list of road closures starting Friday morning.

Downtown businesses will still be open and parking at Fair Plaza Parking Garage is encouraged by city officials.

10:30 a.m.

  • Closure of the square portion of Broadway (rerouting northbound and southbound traffic around the square)
  • South Broadway will be reduced to only the right lane going north bound (Traffic must turn right on Erwin Street)
  • East Erwin Street will be reduced to only the right lane
  • Spring Avenue will be reduced to only the right lane
  • East Ferguson will be reduced to only the right lane (Traffic must turn right on North Broadway)

5 p.m.

  • The west side of the Downtown Square will closed to thru traffic
  • Erwin Street will be closed at Bois D Arc Avenue
  • Ferguson Street closed at Bois D Arc Avenue

5:30 p.m.

  • Southbound traffic on North Broadway will be directed to turn right on Locust Street
  • Full closure of downtown square on all sides (There will be no northbound lane open and all traffic must take Elm Street to Spring Avenue)
  • College Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Locust Street

Streets will be reopened at 3 a.m. on Sunday.