LIST: See how many active cases of COVID-19 are in your East Texas county

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases are still on the rise throughout Texas.

There are 11,762 new COVID-19 cases in Texas, according to information from the Department of State Health services.

The rise of the Delta variant, which now makes up at least 98% of COVID cases throughout the country, has contributed to the increase of COVID cases. Less common variants, like the Lambda variant, are starting to become more prominent in the U.S. as well.

The state has deployed nurses to area hospitals to help staffing shortages as beds are filled.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 238

Angelina County – 1,018

Bowie County – 760

Camp County – 137

Cass County – 392

Cherokee County – 282

Franklin County – 86

Gregg County – 1,921

Harrison County – 715

Henderson County – 896

Hopkins County – 268

Houston County – 156

Marion County – 68

Morris County – 112

Nacogdoches County – 380

Panola County – 216

Polk County – 532

Rains County – 143

Rusk County – 525

San Augustine County – 53

Sabine County – 38

Shelby County – 172

Smith County – 3,468

Titus County – 188

Upshur County – 437

Van Zandt County – 912

Wood County – 630

The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.

The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.

TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.

Hospitalizations

There are currently 12,841 people in Texas hospitals with COVID-19. Deep East Texas has no ICU beds left and East Texas has only 19.

East Texas has 610 patients currently in hospitals. Deep East Texas has 126.

COVID-19 patients make up 21.68% of hospitalizations in East Texas, and in Deep East Texas they make up 25.15%.

Throughout the state of Texas, there are 330 available ICU beds and 7,313 available hospital beds.