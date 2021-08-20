LIST: See how many active cases of COVID-19 are in your East Texas county

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases are still on the rise throughout Texas.
There are 11,762 new COVID-19 cases in Texas, according to information from the Department of State Health services.
The rise of the Delta variant, which now makes up at least 98% of COVID cases throughout the country, has contributed to the increase of COVID cases. Less common variants, like the Lambda variant, are starting to become more prominent in the U.S. as well.
The state has deployed nurses to area hospitals to help staffing shortages as beds are filled.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:
Anderson County – 238
Angelina County – 1,018
Bowie County – 760
Camp County – 137
Cass County – 392
Cherokee County – 282
Franklin County – 86
Gregg County – 1,921
Harrison County – 715
Henderson County – 896
Hopkins County – 268
Houston County – 156
Marion County – 68
Morris County – 112
Nacogdoches County – 380
Panola County – 216
Polk County – 532
Rains County – 143
Rusk County – 525
San Augustine County – 53
Sabine County – 38
Shelby County – 172
Smith County – 3,468
Titus County – 188
Upshur County – 437
Van Zandt County – 912
Wood County – 630
The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.
The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.
TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.
TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.
Hospitalizations
There are currently 12,841 people in Texas hospitals with COVID-19. Deep East Texas has no ICU beds left and East Texas has only 19.
East Texas has 610 patients currently in hospitals. Deep East Texas has 126.
COVID-19 patients make up 21.68% of hospitalizations in East Texas, and in Deep East Texas they make up 25.15%.
Throughout the state of Texas, there are 330 available ICU beds and 7,313 available hospital beds.