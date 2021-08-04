LIST: See how many COVID-19 cases there are in your East Texas County

(KETK)- COVID-19 cases have increased in the state of Texas and in the rest of the country.

Because if this, health experts are now telling the public to take precautions so they do not become sick with the Delta variant.

In East Texas, hospitalizations have also increased. For Trauma Service Area G, which includes Tyler and Longview, the rate went from 7.28% on July 28 to 10.59% on Aug. 3.

For Trauma Service Area H, which encompasses Deep East Texas, the hospitalization rate spiked from 7.48% on July 28 to 11.87% on Aug. 3.

In the state of Texas, there are currently 7,685 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

“Texas is experiencing a sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations, and this has been driven by the delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, Chief State Epidemiologist.

The CDC estimates that more than 80% of COVID-19 cases in the country are Delta infections, and a similar trend can be seen in the Lone Star State.

“Our preliminary data suggests that over 75% of COVID-19 cases in Texas are due to the delta variant,” added Shuford.

Experts also warn that the Delta variant is worse in some aspects than other strands.

“That really shows how contagious the Delta variant is. It’s spreading much more rapidly amongst unvaccinated people than the viruses that we saw last year,” mentioned Shuford.

Still, health professionals continue to encourage people to get vaccinated to be protected from the virus.

“Fortunately, the best way we have to turn those trends around is of course for people to get vaccinated. There is some good news on that front. The pace of vaccinations has picked up over the last month,” said Chris Van Deusen, Director of Media Relations at Texas Department of State Health Services.

To see the number of COVID-19 cases in your county in East Texas see the list below.

The following information was compiled with data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Anderson County 100

Angelina County 441

Bowie County 327

Camp County 72

Cass County 222

Cherokee County 92

Franklin County 27

Gregg County 733

Harrison County 285

Henderson County 324

Hopkins County 158

Houston County 71

Marion County 37

Morris County 68

Nacogdoches County 179

Panola County 111

Polk County 302

Rains County 78

Rusk County 365

San Augustine County 30

Sabine County 21

Shelby County 59

Smith County 1,313

Titus County 129

Upshur County 202

Van Zandt County 397

Wood County 260