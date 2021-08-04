LIST: See how many COVID-19 cases there are in your East Texas County

(KETK)- COVID-19 cases have increased in the state of Texas and in the rest of the country.
Because if this, health experts are now telling the public to take precautions so they do not become sick with the Delta variant.
In East Texas, hospitalizations have also increased. For Trauma Service Area G, which includes Tyler and Longview, the rate went from 7.28% on July 28 to 10.59% on Aug. 3.
For Trauma Service Area H, which encompasses Deep East Texas, the hospitalization rate spiked from 7.48% on July 28 to 11.87% on Aug. 3.
In the state of Texas, there are currently 7,685 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.
“Texas is experiencing a sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations, and this has been driven by the delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, Chief State Epidemiologist.
The CDC estimates that more than 80% of COVID-19 cases in the country are Delta infections, and a similar trend can be seen in the Lone Star State.
“Our preliminary data suggests that over 75% of COVID-19 cases in Texas are due to the delta variant,” added Shuford.
Experts also warn that the Delta variant is worse in some aspects than other strands.
“That really shows how contagious the Delta variant is. It’s spreading much more rapidly amongst unvaccinated people than the viruses that we saw last year,” mentioned Shuford.
Still, health professionals continue to encourage people to get vaccinated to be protected from the virus.
“Fortunately, the best way we have to turn those trends around is of course for people to get vaccinated. There is some good news on that front. The pace of vaccinations has picked up over the last month,” said Chris Van Deusen, Director of Media Relations at Texas Department of State Health Services.
To see the number of COVID-19 cases in your county in East Texas see the list below.
The following information was compiled with data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Anderson County 100
Angelina County 441
Bowie County 327
Camp County 72
Cass County 222
Cherokee County 92
Franklin County 27
Gregg County 733
Harrison County 285
Henderson County 324
Hopkins County 158
Houston County 71
Marion County 37
Morris County 68
Nacogdoches County 179
Panola County 111
Polk County 302
Rains County 78
Rusk County 365
San Augustine County 30
Sabine County 21
Shelby County 59
Smith County 1,313
Titus County 129
Upshur County 202
Van Zandt County 397
Wood County 260
