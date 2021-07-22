LIST: See how vaccinated your East Texas zip code is

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Delta variant of the coronavirus has caused spikes in cases across all 50 states over the past two weeks.
Health officials are emphasizing to residents to get a vaccine if they have not already received one, saying that it is the best way to help contain the mutations.
KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The information is listed below and it shows that the Piney Woods is lagging behind the national average.
No East Texas zip code, with the exception of the town of Montalba, has more than 50% of its residents fully vaccinated. Many don’t even crack 30%.
The information below is current as of July 19.
Each zip code will have its percentage of fully vaccinated people along with the area’s total population in parenthesis.
Anderson County
Cayuga
- 75832: 36.45% (107)
Elkhart
- 75839: 16.94% (5,927)
Frankston
- 75763: 26.51% (6,247)
Montalba
- 75853: 55.15% (466)
Palestine
- 75801: 26.40% (16,244)
- 75803: 16.02% (21,928)
Tennessee Colony
- 75861: 4.13% (9,126)
Angelina County
Diboll
- 75941: 34.84% (8,465)
Huntington
- 75949: 21.76% (8,255)
Lufkin
- 75901: 30.11% (30,429)
- 75904: 31.39% (34,406)
Pollok
- 75969: 28.41% (3,854)
Zavalla
- 75980: 30.57% (2,254)
Bowie County
De Kalb
- 75559: 26.20% (5,122)
Hooks
- 75561: 21.73% (4,939)
New Boston
- 75570: 25.15% (11,071)
Texarkana
- 75503: 32.53% (25,517)
Cass County
Atlanta
- 75551: 24.15% (11,251)
Bivins
- 75555: 15.96% (1,579)
Bloomburg
- 75556: 17.05% (1,214)
Douglassville
- 75560: 27.25% (1,002)
Hughes Springs
- 75656: 22.95% (4,331)
Linden
- 75563: 23.87% (4,528)
Marietta
- 75566: 29.63% (756)
Queen City
- 75572: 20.79% (3,896)
Cherokee County
Alto
- 75925: 24.96% (4,002)
Jacksonville
- 75766: 24.59% (26,925)
New Summerfield
- 75780: 45.37% (216)
Reklaw
- 75784: 22.09% (774)
Rusk
- 75785: 28.81% (11,357)
Wells
- 75976: 33.03% (778)
Franklin County
Mount Vernon
- 75457: 25.46% (6,501)
Scroggins
- 75480: 31.38% (1,587)
Gregg County
Gladewater
- 75647: 24.50% (13,712)
Kilgore
- 75662: 24.13% (24,976)
Longview
- 75601: 32.47% (15,719)
- 75602: 25.74% (21,655)
- 75603: 33.48% (6,100)
- 75604: 27.89% (31,027)
- 75605: 39.14% (30,501)
White Oak
- 75693: 25.06% (7,076)
Harrison County
Hallsville
- 75650: 27.16% (9,837)
Harelton
- 75651: 25.76% (2,100)
Karnack
- 75661: 21.14% (3,094)
Marshall
- 75670: 23.57% (17,539)
- 75672: 29.23% (16,351)
Waskom
- 75692: 21.05% (4,414)
Henderson County
Athens
- 75751: 29.21% (17,084)
- 75752: 30.91% (6,998)
Brownsboro
- 75756: 23.03% (23.03%)
Chandler
- 75758: 35.06% (8,739)
Eustace
- 75124: 29.49% (4,255)
Kemp
- 75143: 28.99% (14,510)
Mabank
- 75156: 26.40% (16,578)
Malakoff
- 75148: 27.36% (5,961)
Murchison
- 75778: 31.29% (2,947)
Trinidad
Hopkins County
Brashear
- 75420: 30.80% (1,052)
Como
- 75163: 28.83% (2,716)
- 75431: 23.33% (2,122)
Cumby
- 75433: 26.42% (2,808)
Dike
- 75437: 20.33% (1,377)
Pickton
- 75471: 23.32% (1,531)
Saltillo
- 75478: 19.55% (1,120)
Sulphur Springs
- 75482: 28.27% (24,984)
Houston County
Crockett
- 75835: 30.41% (11,086)
Grapeland
- 75844: 22.15% (5,968)
Kennard
- 75847: 23.82% (1,843)
Lovelady
- 75851: 32.26% (4,954)
Marion County
Avinger
- 75630: 33.88% (2,370)
Jefferson
- 75657: 32.05% (7,261)
Morris County
Daingerfield
- 75638: 28.16% (5,505)
Lone Star
- 75668: 19.06% (2,371)
Naples
- 75568: 31.86% (2,238)
Omaha
- 75571: 22.53% (3,134)
Nacogdoches County
Chireno
- 75937: 35.91% (891)
Cushing
- 75760: 32.77% (2,066)
Douglass
- 75943: 29.06% (1,422)
Garrison
- 75946: 25.08% (3,744)
Nacogdoches
- 75961: 28.84% (16,004)
- 75964: 30.04% (19,811)
- 75965: 37.83% (17,907)
Panola County
Beckville
- 75631: 15.73% (3,248)
Carthage
- 75633: 25.41% (13,161)
De Berry
- 75639: 16.10% (2,926)
Gary
- 75643: 16.96% (2,253)
Long Branch
- 75669: 20.87% (762)
Rains County
Point
- 75472: 24.98% (4,087)
Emory
- 75440: 31.78% (6,258)
Rusk County
Henderson
- 75652: 26.27% (16,223)
- 75654: 24.21% (12,664)
Laneville
- 75667: 26.99% (1,193)
Mount Enterprise
- 75681: 32.24% (2,128)
New London
- 75682: 23.01% (578)
Overton
- 75684: 20.84% (7,894)
Tatum
- 75691: 27.36% (4,320)
San Augustine County
Broaddus
- 75929: 29.35% (1,649)
San Augustine
- 75972: 31.51% (6,169)
Sabine County
Bronson
- 75930: 20.07% (1,779)
Hemphill
- 75948: 31.37% (6,268)
Milam
- 75959: 29.18% (994)
Pineland
- 75968: 19.14% (1,635)
Shelby County
Center
- 75935: 22.99% (13,648)
Shelbyville
- 75973: 21.92% (2,828)
Tenaha
- 75974: 18.97% (3,410)
Timpson
- 75975: 18.48% (4,031)
Smith County
Arp
- 75750: 28.17% (3,766)
Bullard
- 75757: 33.52% (12,802)
Flint
- 75762: 35.62% (12,412)
Lindale
- 75771: 32.13% (21,310)
Troup
- 75789: 26.99% (7,806)
Tyler
- 75701: 32.19% (35,858)
- 75702: 24.90% (27,698)
- 75703: 41.44% (42,777)
- 75704: 28.62% (10,199)
- 75705: 25.56% (2,762)
- 75706: 24.57% (10,499)
- 75707: 40.97% (14,232)
- 75708: 25.97% (7,698)
- 75709: 43.54% (4,731)
Winona
- 75792: 33.08% (3,002)
Titus County
Cookville
- 75558: 23.32% (1,582)
Mount Pleasant
- 75455: 26.33% (28,354)
Talco
- 75487: 15.67% (2,106)
Upshur County
Big Sandy
- 75755: 22.42 (5,178)
Gilmer
- 75644: 22.30% (13,427)
- 75645: 22.49% (10,797)
Gladewater
- 75647: 24.50% (13,712)
Ore City
- 75683: 23.51% (3,709)
Van Zandt County
Ben Wheeler
- 75754: 24.19% (6,627)
Canton
- 75103: 25.74% (14,530)
Edgewood
- 75117: 25.08% (3,984)
Fruitvale
- 75127: 23.40% (1,705)
Grand Saline
- 75140: 24.44% (7,595)
Van
- 75790: 28.34% (3,864)
Wills Point
- 75169: 31.77% (14,142)
Wood County
Alba
- 75410: 29.07% (4,954)
Hawkins
- 75765: 40.38% (7,157)
Mineola
- 75773: 27.51% (14,523)
Quitman
- 75783: 29.48% (7,942)
Winnsboro
- 75494: 34.07% (9,940)
Yantis
- 75497: 36.32% (3,907)