TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As spring stretches on, students from across East Texas are preparing to graduate from high school and face the future.

See below for a list of graduation dates, and, if available, times and locations across East Texas:

ALTO – May 19 at 6 p.m.

ARP – May 25 from 7-8 p.m. at Clark Wayne Roberts Stadium

ATHENS – May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Coliseum

ATLANTA – May 26 at 8 p.m.

AVINGER – May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

BECKVILLE – May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

BIG SANDY – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

BROADDUS – May 19

BROWNSBORO – May 26 at 8 p.m.

BULLARD – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Panther Stadium

CANTON – May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Norris Birdwell Stadium. Also available on livestream

CARLISLE – May 26

CARTHAGE – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Also available on livestream through the KGAS Radio Facebook page

CAYUGA – May 25 at 7 p.m. at H.S. Gym

CENTER – May 26

CENTRAL – May 19 at 7 p.m.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – May 19 at 7 p.m. at the High School Gymnasium

CHAPEL HILL – May 26 at 7 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL (MT. PLEASANT) – May 26 at 7 p.m.

CHERINO – May 26

COLMESNEIL ISD (Angelina Co.) – May 26 at 6 p.m. at the High School Gym

COMO – PICKTON – May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

CORIGAN-CAMDEN – June 2

CROCKETT – May 26

CROSS ROADS – May 19 at 7 p.m.

CUMBERLAND ACADEMY – May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at UT Tyler Patriot Center

CUMBY – May 26

CUSHING – May 26

DAINGERFIELD-LONE STAR – May 26 at 8 p.m.

DEKALB – May 26

DIBOLL – May 26 at 7 p.m.

DOUGLASS – May 26 at 7 p.m.

EDGEWOOD – May 26 at 7 p.m. at the High School Gym

ELKHART – May 26 at 7 p.m. at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center – Copeland Center

ELYSIAN FIELDS – May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Jacket Stadium

EUSTACE – May 27 at 9 a.m. at E.L. Kirk Gym

FRANKSTON – May 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Loper Coliseum

FRUITVALE – May 26 at 7 p.m.

GARRISON – May 19 at 8 p.m.

GARY – May 19 at 7 p.m.

GILMER – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Jeff Traylor Stadium

GLADEWATER – May 26

GOODRICH – May 26 at 7 p.m.

GRAND SALINE – May 26

GRAPELAND – May 26

GROVETON – May 26

HALLSVILLE – May 26

HARLETON – May 26

HARMONY – May 26 at 8 p.m.

HAWKINS – May 26 at 7 p.m. at the High School Gym. Livestream will be available

HEMPHILL – May 26

HENDERSON – May 25

HOOKS – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Hooks High School Stadium

HUBBARD (BOWIE CO) – May 26

HUDSON – May 27 at 7 p.m. at William R. Johnson Coliseum at SFA

HUGHES SPRINGS – May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON – May 27

JACKSONVILLE – May 19 8 p.m. at the Tomato Bowl

JEFFERSON – May 26 at 8 p.m.

JOAQUIN – May 19 at 8 p.m.

KENNARD – May 20 at 5 p.m.

KILGORE – May 26 8 p.m. at RE St. John Memorial Stadium

LANEVILLE – May 19 at 7 p.m.

LAPOYNOR – May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

LATEXO – May 26

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL – May 26

LIBERTY – EYLAU – May 18 at 8 p.m. at Harris Field. Livestream available on the ‘Liberty Eylau TV’ Facebook page

LINDALE – May 26

LINDEN-KILDARE – May 26 at 8 p.m.

LIVINGSTON – May 20. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Livestream available at TexanLive.com

LONGVIEW – May 19. Gates open at 6 p.m., ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will happen May 20 at 11 a.m. at Lobo Stadium. In case of rain both days, ceremonies will happen May 20 10 a.m. (last names A-K) and 2 p.m. (last names L-Z) at Lobo Coliseum.

LOVELADY – May 27 at 2 p.m. at the High School Gymnasium

LUFKIN – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will be moved to George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center

MABANK – May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. Live-stream available at NFHSNetwork.com

MALAKOFF – May 26

MARSHALL – May 19 at 7 p.m. at Mav Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will happen May 20 at 10 a.m. at Mav Stadium.

MARTIN’S MILL – May 26 at 7 p.m.

MARTINSVILLE – May 26

MAUD – May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gym

MINEOLA – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Meredith Memorial Stadium

MT. ENTERPRISE – May 26

MT. PLEASANT – May 19

MT. VERNON – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Don Meredith Stadium

NACOGDOCHES – May 26

NECHES – May 25

NEW BOSTON – May 26 at 8 p.m. at the Football Stadium

NEW DIANA – May 25 at 7 p.m. at The Belcher Center at Letourneau University in Longview

NEW SUMMERFIELD – May 26 at 7 p.m.

NORTH HOPKINS – May 27 at 3 p.m.

ONALASKA – May 26

ORE CITY – May 25 at 7 p.m.

OVERTON – May 26

PALESTINE – May 19 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

PAUL PEWITT – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Brahma Stadium

PINE TREE – May 25 8 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will be held in the Pirate Center at PTHS

PITTSBURG – May 19 at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium

PLEASANT GROVE – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Pleasant Grove HS Hawk Field

QUITMAN – May 26 at 8 p.m.

RAINS – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

RUSK – May 19

SABINE – May 27 at 4 p.m. at The Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview

SAN AUGUSTINE – May 26

SHELBYVILLE – May 26 at 7 p.m.

SLOCUM – May 26 at 7 p.m.

SPRING HILL – May 26 at 7 p.m. at The Belcher Center at Letourneau University in Longview

SULPHUR BLUFF – May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

SULPHUR SPRINGS – May 26

TATUM – May 19 at 8 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

TENAHA – May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Tenaha ISD Special Events Center

TIMPSON – May 26

TRINIDAD – May 24

TRINITY – May 27 at 3 p.m.

TROUP – May 26 at 8 p.m.

TYLER – Tyler Legacy HS on May 19 at 8 p.m., Tyler HS on May 20 at 8 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, gates open at 6:30 both nights. In case of rain, ceremony start times will delay up until 10 p.m.

UNION GROVE – May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Lion Center Auditorium

UNION HILL – May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center

VAN – May 26 at 8 p.m.

WASKOM – May 19 at 9 a.m. at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium

WELLS – May 26 at 6 p.m.

WEST RUSK – May 26 at 8 p.m.

WEST SABINE – May 27 at 7 p.m. at West Sabine High School

WHITEHOUSE – May 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

WHITE OAK – May 20

WINNSBORO – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Red Raider Stadium

WINONA – May 19 at 7 p.m. Livestream will be available on the ‘Winona ISD Live’ page on YouTube.

WODEN – May 21

YANTIS – May 27 at 6 p.m. at Yantis High School

ZAVALLA – May 19