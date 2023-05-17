TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As spring stretches on, students from across East Texas are preparing to graduate from high school and face the future.
See below for a list of graduation dates, and, if available, times and locations across East Texas:
ALTO – May 19 at 6 p.m.
ARP – May 25 from 7-8 p.m. at Clark Wayne Roberts Stadium
ATHENS – May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Coliseum
ATLANTA – May 26 at 8 p.m.
AVINGER – May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
BECKVILLE – May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
BIG SANDY – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
BROADDUS – May 19
BROWNSBORO – May 26 at 8 p.m.
BULLARD – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Panther Stadium
CANTON – May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Norris Birdwell Stadium. Also available on livestream
CARLISLE – May 26
CARTHAGE – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Also available on livestream through the KGAS Radio Facebook page
CAYUGA – May 25 at 7 p.m. at H.S. Gym
CENTER – May 26
CENTRAL – May 19 at 7 p.m.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS – May 19 at 7 p.m. at the High School Gymnasium
CHAPEL HILL – May 26 at 7 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL (MT. PLEASANT) – May 26 at 7 p.m.
CHERINO – May 26
COLMESNEIL ISD (Angelina Co.) – May 26 at 6 p.m. at the High School Gym
COMO – PICKTON – May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
CORIGAN-CAMDEN – June 2
CROCKETT – May 26
CROSS ROADS – May 19 at 7 p.m.
CUMBERLAND ACADEMY – May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at UT Tyler Patriot Center
CUMBY – May 26
CUSHING – May 26
DAINGERFIELD-LONE STAR – May 26 at 8 p.m.
DEKALB – May 26
DIBOLL – May 26 at 7 p.m.
DOUGLASS – May 26 at 7 p.m.
EDGEWOOD – May 26 at 7 p.m. at the High School Gym
ELKHART – May 26 at 7 p.m. at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center – Copeland Center
ELYSIAN FIELDS – May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Jacket Stadium
EUSTACE – May 27 at 9 a.m. at E.L. Kirk Gym
FRANKSTON – May 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Loper Coliseum
FRUITVALE – May 26 at 7 p.m.
GARRISON – May 19 at 8 p.m.
GARY – May 19 at 7 p.m.
GILMER – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Jeff Traylor Stadium
GLADEWATER – May 26
GOODRICH – May 26 at 7 p.m.
GRAND SALINE – May 26
GRAPELAND – May 26
GROVETON – May 26
HALLSVILLE – May 26
HARLETON – May 26
HARMONY – May 26 at 8 p.m.
HAWKINS – May 26 at 7 p.m. at the High School Gym. Livestream will be available
HEMPHILL – May 26
HENDERSON – May 25
HOOKS – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Hooks High School Stadium
HUBBARD (BOWIE CO) – May 26
HUDSON – May 27 at 7 p.m. at William R. Johnson Coliseum at SFA
HUGHES SPRINGS – May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON – May 27
JACKSONVILLE – May 19 8 p.m. at the Tomato Bowl
JEFFERSON – May 26 at 8 p.m.
JOAQUIN – May 19 at 8 p.m.
KENNARD – May 20 at 5 p.m.
KILGORE – May 26 8 p.m. at RE St. John Memorial Stadium
LANEVILLE – May 19 at 7 p.m.
LAPOYNOR – May 26 at 6:30 p.m.
LATEXO – May 26
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL – May 26
LIBERTY – EYLAU – May 18 at 8 p.m. at Harris Field. Livestream available on the ‘Liberty Eylau TV’ Facebook page
LINDALE – May 26
LINDEN-KILDARE – May 26 at 8 p.m.
LIVINGSTON – May 20. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Livestream available at TexanLive.com
LONGVIEW – May 19. Gates open at 6 p.m., ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will happen May 20 at 11 a.m. at Lobo Stadium. In case of rain both days, ceremonies will happen May 20 10 a.m. (last names A-K) and 2 p.m. (last names L-Z) at Lobo Coliseum.
LOVELADY – May 27 at 2 p.m. at the High School Gymnasium
LUFKIN – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will be moved to George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center
MABANK – May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. Live-stream available at NFHSNetwork.com
MALAKOFF – May 26
MARSHALL – May 19 at 7 p.m. at Mav Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will happen May 20 at 10 a.m. at Mav Stadium.
MARTIN’S MILL – May 26 at 7 p.m.
MARTINSVILLE – May 26
MAUD – May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gym
MINEOLA – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Meredith Memorial Stadium
MT. ENTERPRISE – May 26
MT. PLEASANT – May 19
MT. VERNON – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Don Meredith Stadium
NACOGDOCHES – May 26
NECHES – May 25
NEW BOSTON – May 26 at 8 p.m. at the Football Stadium
NEW DIANA – May 25 at 7 p.m. at The Belcher Center at Letourneau University in Longview
NEW SUMMERFIELD – May 26 at 7 p.m.
NORTH HOPKINS – May 27 at 3 p.m.
ONALASKA – May 26
ORE CITY – May 25 at 7 p.m.
OVERTON – May 26
PALESTINE – May 19 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
PAUL PEWITT – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Brahma Stadium
PINE TREE – May 25 8 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. In case of rain, ceremony will be held in the Pirate Center at PTHS
PITTSBURG – May 19 at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium
PLEASANT GROVE – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Pleasant Grove HS Hawk Field
QUITMAN – May 26 at 8 p.m.
RAINS – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
RUSK – May 19
SABINE – May 27 at 4 p.m. at The Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview
SAN AUGUSTINE – May 26
SHELBYVILLE – May 26 at 7 p.m.
SLOCUM – May 26 at 7 p.m.
SPRING HILL – May 26 at 7 p.m. at The Belcher Center at Letourneau University in Longview
SULPHUR BLUFF – May 26 at 6:30 p.m.
SULPHUR SPRINGS – May 26
TATUM – May 19 at 8 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
TENAHA – May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Tenaha ISD Special Events Center
TIMPSON – May 26
TRINIDAD – May 24
TRINITY – May 27 at 3 p.m.
TROUP – May 26 at 8 p.m.
TYLER – Tyler Legacy HS on May 19 at 8 p.m., Tyler HS on May 20 at 8 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, gates open at 6:30 both nights. In case of rain, ceremony start times will delay up until 10 p.m.
UNION GROVE – May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Lion Center Auditorium
UNION HILL – May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center
VAN – May 26 at 8 p.m.
WASKOM – May 19 at 9 a.m. at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium
WELLS – May 26 at 6 p.m.
WEST RUSK – May 26 at 8 p.m.
WEST SABINE – May 27 at 7 p.m. at West Sabine High School
WHITEHOUSE – May 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
WHITE OAK – May 20
WINNSBORO – May 26 at 8 p.m. at Red Raider Stadium
WINONA – May 19 at 7 p.m. Livestream will be available on the ‘Winona ISD Live’ page on YouTube.
WODEN – May 21
YANTIS – May 27 at 6 p.m. at Yantis High School
ZAVALLA – May 19